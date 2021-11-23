Analysis: Saints’ season in peril after Week 11 loss to Eagles

The New Orleans Saints entered uncharted waters in Sunday’s 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Playoff hopes, for the first time in years, officially feel more uncertain than not. Three straight losses are one thing. This was an implosion. While injuries excuse a lot, New Orleans’ downward spiral to 5-5 has taken on an identity of its own.

In their scrappy win in Seattle, it was apparent the season-long loss of Michael Thomas had implications past personnel groupings; a psychological element afflicting the receivers was hard to ignore. What no one foresaw was the impending loss of Jameis Winston – nor how quickly the house of cards would fall thereafter. Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia felt abnormally demoralizing for the number of games remaining.

Should we have seen this coming? In a span of three weeks, winning ugly in chaos took an abrupt turn. Factors lauded early in the season such as winning the turnover battle, controlling the clock, converting third downs with mobility, and error-free football suddenly became liabilities. Those risks saw consequences in all three phases of the game. All of which to a loss of any identity on the team at all:

Extenuating factors: In theory

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

When New Orleans dominated the Packers in their opening win, I identified three factors as paramount: positional depth, coaching, drafting in the trenches. The uncharacteristic loss to the Carolina Panthers that followed was palpably missing those traits. Those same issues plagued the team in Philadelphia and a similar trend in response.

In Week 2, the Saints were without David Onyemata, Marcus Davenport, and Tanoh Kpassagnon. The lack of rotational linemen compounded by the loss of pass rush coaches due to COVID-19 protocols, and adjustments made impossible. But the team also lost depth at linebacker without Kwon Alexander and at cornerback with Marshon Lattimore – mirroring how the secondary has since accounted for Gardner-Johnson’s absence.

Defensively, the Saints were without Malcolm Roach, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Payton Turner, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday. While drafting in the trenches is prioritized, it failed to offset the loss of key depth at defensive tackle; it never felt like the interior was quite accounted for at all. Especially not by first-round pick Turner, who not only lines up on the edge, but has missed 50% of the season. Per Pro Football Focus, of the total team 193 snap counts at nose tackle, Kpassagnon and Roach account for 98 of them. Their absence led to season-highs for a multitude of players who had played over 30 minutes by the end of the third quarter.

Cameron Jordan topped his season-high run snap count at Carolina; his usage in pressure notably dropping as a result. Josiah Bronson had only played a total 83 snaps in three games. 39 of those came on Sunday, 25 of which a season-high in run snaps. Similarly, Christian Ringo topped his season-high total count and run snaps – at Carolina. Carl Granderson’s season-high run count Sunday followed the same pattern from Week 2. Jalyn Holmes had only played against Carolina; he not only doubled his total snap count at Philadelphia, but played 18 of his total 22 run snaps.

I’ve broken down the impact of Gardner-Johnson’s absence the last few weeks on the usage of players in coverage. Sunday read no different. P.J. Williams saw his season-high snaps at slot corner rise from 32 against Carolina to 42 for a season-high 72 total. Bradley Roby had a similar trajectory; he spent more time at slot in Week 2 but had his season-high snaps against the Eagles. Malcolm Jenkins delegated much more to free safety and slot corner and spent his most time lined up in the box since Week 2.

In Practice: A Mobile QB Problem

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs for a touchdown past New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia highlighted a problem the Saints defense is incapable of surmounting: they can’t contain mobile quarterbacks. It would be one thing if the team was caught off guard by a now-run heavy matchup and a quarterback who previously had never played an NFL snap. That was last season’s loss to Jalen Hurts. With the benefit of hindsight comes meticulous preparation and a game plan to limit noted weaknesses. At least, it should.

By the end of the first quarter, the Eagles converted 5 of 7 first downs by rushing and a total of 75 yards on the ground split evenly between Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts. They were 5-of-6 on third downs and 2-of-2 on trips to the red zone. Hurts had only completed twice as many passes as Siemian, but those 4 completions recorded 42 passing yards. Siemian completed two passes to Mark Ingram for 12 yards. By halftime, Philadelphia had 152 rushing yards and 97 passing yards – but the defense didn’t allow another touchdown. Instead, two drives over three minutes each wore the unit down on field goals.

It’s less about the numbers and more how the Eagles simply outsmarted the pass rush. Their no-huddle offense following Siemian’s first interception kept New Orleans from substituting personnel on the field; a mismatch on Dallas Goedert saw two third down completions for 30 total yards. Hurts would then fake a handoff to Sanders and rush in a touchdown. Which they immediately exploited in the following series – only Sanders ran it down the exact same sideline as his career-long 82-yard run in last year’s game. When Hurts kept it three plays later, his 20-yard run made the mobility problem clear.

The time of possession was astonishingly distorted in Philadelphia’s favor. The injuries to the pass rush fell victim to long drives gashed up the interior. It’s hard to ignore those factors when the first three drives for New Orleans took 3:26 minutes in total for a punt, interception, and punt. Comparatively, the Eagles’ opened with a punt and two touchdowns – one of which scored off Siemian’s interception – and tripled possession with 9:32 minutes. That would be sufficient if this recap was of last year’s game. The defense should know better, it certainly does know better, and yet the inability of the pass rush to execute until the final drives has been a paramount factor in the five season losses and one that has no foreseeable answers.

Calamity: Conversions and kicks

New Orleans Saints kicker Brian Johnson (6) watches as he misses his second extra point of the game in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

The game on Sunday frankly ended with the halftime pick six, but the Saints have made magic beans out of late-game soft coverage. While it’s allowed them to mount two credible comebacks, the spell wore off on Lincoln Field. As obvious a ploy it was, poor clock management by the Eagles gave the Saints opportunity to see if the third time was a charm.

If there were any hopes of a comeback, they all but hinged on the two-point conversion attempt at the top of the fourth quarter. The team’s inability to execute two-point conversions this season is nothing short of bizarre. This weekend extended a streak of seven failed attempts.

The timing of the failure Sunday and the subsequent effects was the proverbial nail in the coffin. Had they made the two-point conversion, and Brett Maher still missed his extra point, the following field goal would’ve made it a 9-point game. Same outcome had they gone for two points a second time – successfully – or kicked two extra points. From a psychological standpoint, the initial failure had a domino effect; Maher had made an extra point earlier in the game and later connected on the field goal. Instead, a freshly signed kicker already cut in training camp had the game on his shoulders for a point that would’ve made no difference.

It allowed no room for error by the defense; more importantly, it made every potential kick that followed that much greater in importance and stress. Reality saw conversion issues continue in tandem with a severe season kicker problem. The consequences turned a one-score game into two. In turn, leaving no real reason for the defense to make a stand on that final touchdown. It’s hard to view these intertwined effects as a non-factor in the way the end played out.

In the loss to Atlanta, the final two touchdowns in an attempted comeback were doomed by failed two-point attempts. Had the first succeeded, the missed extra point would still send the score to overtime. The final score in Tennessee was a two-point victory. Two failed extra point attempts and a two-point conversion nightmare kept the game from overtime. Had both kicks been made, the two-point conversion rendered unnecessary. Three potential upsets at the mercy of a glaring point of weakness can’t be solved in three practice days.

The Effect of replacing Franchise Quarterbacks

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees talks to quarterback Taysom Hill (7) on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

The retirement by Drew Brees that saw him end his NFL career on his own terms isn’t a decision without consequence. Historically, teams that arrive at the apex of replacing a franchise quarterback take one of two paths: letting go of a player a year too early, or a year too late. And it’s not much to do with player ability at all.

I’ve written a three-part series on this conundrum, but here’s a summary. The Green Bay Packers replaced Brett Favre with Aaron Rodgers, and two years later became one of 10 Wild Card teams to make the Super Bowl – and won with Super Bowl XLV MVP Rodgers. Joe Montana was pushed out by Steve Young, who within two seasons became the first player to be the leader in rushing and passing yards in a Super Bowl – of which he won and was MVP. In contrast, the Steelers erroneously passed on Dan Marino the year Terry Bradshaw retired with injury after drafting Mark Malone in the first round of the 1980 draft. Quarterback purgatory endured 20 years until they drafted Ben Roethlisberger. Then there’s Jim Kelly, whose 1996 retirement led to a Buffalo postseason drought until Josh Allen showed up in 2018.

For contemporary examples, look no further than New England or the Chargers. The year Tom Brady declared his desire to play football until his mid-40s, Belichick drafted Jimmy Garoppolo. Clear focus on a potential successor would be the first fracture in their eventual divorce. Belichick stumbled for a season, but Garoppolo got away. In Los Angeles, rather than delay the inevitable with a franchise tag, the Chargers cut ties in favor of Tyrod Taylor. The gross medical negligence that produced Justin Herbert’s 2020 season was unpredictable, but the preparation was clear. Taylor was primed to start for the transition post-Rivers while they developed their No. 6 overall draft pick.

While no one seriously thinks Taysom Hill is the next Steve Young anymore, signs prior to Brees’ retirement showed two possibilities: Hill was the heir apparent, or there was no plan. The Saints attempted drafting successors like Patrick Mahomes, but seemingly had no contingency path until 2019. Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 and was undoubtably interviewing for the keys to the kingdom; Hill was declared the backup and signed a 2-year contract. Jameis Winston was brought in, and he would eventually win out as the best person for the job. But it’s a bit curious looking back on the carousel; the case of Bridgewater gave pause to Winston being the obvious future.

A lot of the eggs, frankly, were in the basket of Hill. Hence the microscopic focus on his four-game stretch last season. One that perhaps opened a Pandora’s Box on Hill’s trajectory and played into the decisions this season. What the Saints were left with was the talent and growth of Winston that was finally starting to break through. The other problem was teams that stay with their quarterback until the bitter end tend to go all out for a final Super Bowl. In New Orleans, magnified ten-fold by 2018. The push brought in free agency signings that aren’t sustainable.

Michael Thomas being healthy maybe makes a world of difference. His injury exposed a depthless unit of players barely familiar with throws from Brees. Brees may have elevated them with another season, but this transition was too tall a task for both sides. What it produced was a trifecta of second chances and projects at quarterback, and fresh receivers with no veteran presence and no real chemistry. Unless you count Hill at receiver or quarterback.

As most third string quarterbacks tend to be, Trevor Siemian in comparison is blatantly one-dimensional. He may have innumerous intangibles that teams covet, but lacking talent is otherwise too severe. He’s without the mobility edge Winston sneakily found success with, and decidedly less accuracy and familiarity with receivers. None of which are secrets to any NFL team. It’s unfair to criticize Siemian without acknowledgment of injury. The offensive line had two starters in position on Sunday, neither All-Pro tackle, no Alvin Kamara, and – serving as backup QB – no Taysom Hill at all.

If the team was amid a rebuild, Siemian would be a perfect transition. He’s shown clear ability to execute the offense – at full strength. Without Kamara and Hill on the field, no defense is bothering to stack the box. Philadelphia had the third-lowest blitz rate coming into Sunday but brought pressure against a noncompetitive offensive line to an insurmountable degree. This made conditions for success near-impossible. Every decision made by Siemian thereafter was equally culpable in Sunday’s loss.

He looked unnecessarily rushed and frazzled at times, threw several turnover-worthy passes, missed wide open targets, and threw two inexcusable interceptions. Both capitalized on by Philadelphia for touchdowns. Throws that, if we’re being honest, would’ve been under much greater scrutiny had it been Winston. Or Hill’s interception in Week 4 brought up to this day. The offense is a shell of itself and unrecognizable. The injuries are perhaps too much to overcome, but no one expects this team to throw in the towel – and they shouldn’t.

It might not come by Thursday, but an 0-3 Siemian stretch demands discussion of a shakeup. His pick-six to end the first half debatably made an in-game case. Unfortunately, with Hill as the only active quarterback on the roster, it was clear that wasn’t happening. Did Hill even have any business being QB2 at all with his health? It’s never helpful to speculate, but Sunday certainly incurred twice as many questions and no real answers. The only plausible path to a solution lies in the experiment started three years ago in the first place.

