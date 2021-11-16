Analysis: Saints at a crossroads after Week 10 loss to Titans

The New Orleans Saints abruptly swung to the dark side of chaos in Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans. New Orleans ran out of chances to win ugly while the victors led by an utmost professional commanding control. They sit at 5-4 for the first time since 2016, with the “late-season mystifying losses quota” filled last weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

Injuries have permeated every unit; the depletion of a well-rounded roster is impossible to ignore. It’s hard to point to that as an absolute excuse for this loss when fairly surveying the opponent, with Tennessee missing key contributors of their own like Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown.

One team rose above the adversity, while the other inflicted itself with mistakes in all three phases. Most obviously for place kicker Brian Johnson, whose two missed extra points would have meant the final two-point conversion penalty never had to happen. It’s even more painful when you look at Titans kicker Randy Bullock’s blemish-free 11-point outing. The Saints often win games via special teams. Deonte Harris recorded 110 yards in kick returns alone; the one he fumbled made more of a difference, leading to a crucial Tennessee touchdown to open the second half.

As for the other two units: the defense had its moments, but those moments included several opportunities poised for exploitation – should the offense have any bite. No one said the team identity following Drew Brees needed to be solidified right away. The lack of an even feasible foundation through Week 10 is troubling for a playoff-aspiring team. Sunday’s loss held roots in several season-defining trends, but this week required a deeper read between the statistical lines. What matters for New Orleans at this stage is anything but by the numbers:

Crossing: Routes and coverage

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Marcus Johnson (88) picks up a first down under pressure from New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Titans Saints

Throughout this season, I’ve spent a lot of time analyzing prior kryptonite known to cripple the Saints: third-down conversions, explosive plays, downs by penalty, and a player with over 100 yards. As someone with educational and work experience in statistics and analysis, I’ve found tracking numbers in context to be quite illuminating as the season unfolded. Equally, I feel a responsibility to be aware of the threshold that eventually sees numbers become meaningless.

There were explosive plays, downs by penalty, three third-down conversions, and indeed a player with over 100 receiving yards: Marcus Johnson. A rewatch of the matchup made it indisputable the defense had nothing to do with Sunday’s loss. This is a team built on patient game planning, smart playmakers, and critical adjustments. Oftentimes those alter the game at halftime; others they dictate scheme and personnel. The absence of C.J. Gardner-Johnson was notable in the loss to the Falcons, both in employment of personnel and the way Matt Ryan picked apart the middle of the field. Atlanta’s crossing routes seemed plucked from Tampa Bay’s playbook for Chris Godwin, a troubling difficulty on defense. Without Gardner-Johnson, Kwon Alexander was featured heavily in coverage (with a season-high snap count) – and Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson exploited it.

Initially, an intelligent Titans team similarly feasted on an unusually high and rarely employed amount of base defense. While that perhaps showed a hand in lacking safety coverage, equally telling is that the scheme requires depth and talent at linebacker. New Orleans essentially had three last year: Demario Davis, Alex Anzalone, and Kwon Alexander for the latter-half of the season. Only one produced consistent talent (to put what Davis does mildly), and one showed flash in a time and injury-limited span. That the Saints felt confident in a quartet of Davis, Alexander, Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss to counteract Tennessee’s offensive schemes says a lot for a position not solidified in training camp.

Last week, Alexander was picked on in coverage – for good reason. He was often in an unsuccessful tandem with Marcus Williams; more than an indictment on Alexander, it illuminated sloppy safety zone assignments. Tannehill’s 50-yard pass to Marcus Johnson late in the first quarter looked a lot worse in real-time. It looked like the Saints were caught in a potentially poor scheme against two tight ends and three receivers lined out wide. Similar, later plays disguised the tight ends much slyer between defensive linemen. On Sunday, Marshon Lattimore stuck out; not in his typically positive fashion. It took a few times lacking All-22 footage, but enough replays of the 50-yard play and those that looked similar explained a lot. It wasn’t Lattimore’s best day, but the culprit more often than not was a traffic jam.

On Johnson’s 50-yard gain, the explosion largely came from Lattimore getting tripped up by Pete Werner jamming tight end MyCole Pruitt. I’d put it a bit more on Werner if I had to name a party, but it frankly played out like growing pains in an unfamiliar defensive scheme – and one less obviously featured thereafter.

A few plays that gained between 15 to 20 yards in the first half fell victim to the same misdirection and midfield crossing routes jammed in traffic. Alexander had his best game of the season – a considerable bounce back from last week. One play in particular I recall zoning in on Alexander prior to the snap; he wrapped up Adrian Peterson for a loss of 5 yards in the Titans’ penultimate drive. That doesn’t mean he had a perfect game. A lot of those gains involved Alexander and P.J. Williams – who had his second-highest snap count in relief for Gardner-Johnson. Malcolm Jenkins cleaned up a lot in the midfield range last week; he appeared to drop back deeper in plays Alexander and P.J. Williams got tripped up on.

It ultimately played out as an impressive and professional outing by a team in a better place to handle their respective state of chaos. By the second half, defensive adjustments were palpable and no players worthy of being picked on. The defense has its off days, but they’ve proved more than capable of putting this team in a position to win. Sunday’s performance a deafening statement: one side of the ball can handle adversity.

Game Changer: A tale of three drives

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Titans Saints

There’s a reason Ambush was called in the Super Bowl, and it wasn’t desperation. Prudent game planning in knowledge one possession can decide everything the philosophy of the Saints under Sean Payton. Several historical wins for this team have held a sour aftertaste of sloppiness and unnecessary comebacks. New Orleans was built to perpetuate following Brees’ retirement; player injuries a universal, uncontrollable truth in football. What it can’t handle is a stretch that transpired following the game-altering, inexplicable roughing the passer penalty on Kaden Elliss.

At the two-minute warning in the first half, the game was tied 6-6 – New Orleans the only team to find the end zone. Brian Johnson missed both extra points. They had held Tennessee to two field goals and two three-and-outs. Elliss tore straight towards Tannehill, as he often does impressively lined up as a blitzer. There’s enough analysis out there condemning the horrific call; it reversed more than a red zone interception by Marcus Williams. The Titans retained possession and the Saints lost a chance to take the lead – one that would’ve loomed as recipients of the second half kickoff. With a fresh set of downs came a trip to the end zone and a seven-point lead.

That penalty call debatably caused Payton to burn the team’s final half timeout to give the referees an earful. Hard to blame either way. It didn’t initially appear necessary as Siemian methodically opened the Saints’ final drive before half. He connected with Ingram – who considerably stood out in a way only Kamara has – for a 12-yard gain and followed an incompletion with a 21-yard throw and incredible catch by Deonte Harris. New Orleans was mere yards from field-goal range. And Trevor Siemian’s situational awareness broke down entirely.

There are no timeouts left. Less than two minutes on the clock. Let’s say the first sack was forgivable. Forgiveness doesn’t entirely absolve Siemian of culpability after showing such veteran presence the prior two matchups. One of the best, immediate traits about Siemian was his Brees-like knowledge of the moment the ball need be thrown out of bounds. On the first sack, it looked to have two receivers lined up on the right, and Callaway out left; Trautman seemingly in a blocking assignment on the line. Siemian’s first read appeared Callaway – perhaps looking away a moment too soon to his latter reads on the other side that weren’t quite open. Yet, the second the (plain messy) pocket collapsed he made the mistake of climbing it. A momentary look prior at the sideline should’ve seen a throwaway follow. Back-to-back sacks are problematic at best. With the receivers far out on deep routes and no timeouts left, nearly 20 seconds burned off the clock by the time they got back to the line of scrimmage. His reads appeared to be Callaway again on the left with Kenny Stills next to him, Trautman and Harris out right, and had Ingram next to him. The first two weren’t there, but Trautman appeared open when Siemian got to him. That was the time to throw it – if not open, then out of bounds.

At this point, Siemian lost the yardage and the clock on two plays. That’s really hard to swallow despite a prior officiating call gone wrong; of all teams especially, those psychological blows cannot be a mid-game deterrent. That’s not to say kicker Brian Johnson would have even made the field goal with 20 more yards, which is a blatant problem in and of itself. Not one new either. That doesn’t change that this was a two-point game, of which Siemian took them directly out of range. There was a false start penalty on Calvin Throckmorton that followed, but it’s hard to say that call was what mattered. Continued poor decision-making saw an incompletion to Callaway on that play; a low pass in the middle of the field with no timeouts and 15 seconds left on the clock. Had he caught it, the half would have ended – no time to run the field goal unit out.

Recall the earlier discussion on critical halftime adjustments; the Saints are a second half team. This ill-led drive to be easily wiped out by a strong opening series. Adversity would prove insurmountable when Deonte Harris fumbled the kickoff return. Down 13-6 at halftime, any momentum was effectively stifled by a recovery deep in Tennessee territory. Ryan Tannehill was a quarterback I feared the day of the schedule release – his control of the game tempo a clear edge for the Titans. He promptly capitalized on the turnover with a five-play touchdown drive. A one-score game that favored a New Orleans comeback spiraled to a 14-point deficit in less than three minutes.

Offense: Rushed identity stunts development

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 14: Adam Trautman #82 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Sloppy football, costly mistakes, and palpable lack of leadership storied Sunday’s loss. Not at all dissimilar from a season-high 11 penalties against Carolina, followed by 10 for 74 yards last week. The loss to Tennessee third highest with 9 penalties for 65 yards (two of which absurd defensive penalties). The false starts and holding calls not as noticeably stifling as last week; the tenth penalty by Trautman would decide the game. An inexcusable one at that.

The Saints were without 5 starters on a tumultuous offense. This sentence could have been written three years ago with Drew Brees under center, and it wouldn’t be the reason the Saints lost the game. There were less obvious drops than last week. There were bad decisions by Siemian. New Orleans completed 25 passes in their loss to Atlanta comparative to 19 in Tennessee, but Siemian recorded higher yardage with 298 total passing yards. Eight of those throws came in the final two drives – as did 126 of the passing yards.

The biggest loss on Sunday was the ability to foresee a season-long identity. Any formulation of which under Jameis Winston effectively backslid to square one, taking the loss of Michael Thomas along with it. Equally concerning to the receiving corps was the depth at running back; seemingly prioritized with the almost omniscient signing of Mark Ingram. When Winston went down, and Thomas announced he wouldn’t return this season, the depleted offense still had a trajectory. Alex Armah an acute recipient of increased usage, and the trio of Ingram, Kamara, and Taysom Hill seemed formidable. It’s within this trio that season hopes may ultimately lie.

Siemian commanded the offense in relief against Tampa Bay and executed a plan in accordance his strengths. In comparison, the Tennessee playbook felt hollow and unsuited to the situation at quarterback. A situation missing the most dynamic player on the field in Kamara. Siemian is not a mobile quarterback; he is plainly slow in attempts escaping pressure in the pocket. He also doesn’t have Winston’s arm. Yet, the offense tried a noteworthy number of deep attempts prior to any real deficit on Sunday. Often into double coverage, and essentially a risk to any player not named Deonte Harris, Tre’Quan Smith or Mark Ingram. It’s not at all Siemian’s fault Kevin White can’t connect on deep balls. As a player signed to the active-man roster days before Sunday, White isn’t exactly to blame either.

Drew Brees, barring a moment of insanity in a spin move against Atlanta into the end zone, was never a mobile quarterback. This offense has never been built around a player under center with legs. Winston may have a paramount arm, but he equally struggled with lack of weapons in his seven-game stretch. A somewhat surprising strength emerged in his ability to intuitively sense the pocket collapsing – Winston quite decisively knew exactly when to take off. He impressively extended game-changing drives with third and fourth down runs that faked out defenders and tallied 166 rushing yards prior to his injury. Siemian just doesn’t have the legs. Nor a competitive offensive line on a consistent basis. Unfortunately, that’s become apparently clear to opponents – especially without Alvin Kamara.

Something equally obvious in the rewatch was that Taysom Hill still looks to be recovering from his concussion. I broke down the cognitive effects of brain injuries that complicate the role of quarterback prior to Sunday’s game when Siemian was named the starter. This isn’t to say Hill’s health status is the sole reason why. The fact that the offense hasn’t altered really at all to mold Siemian, feebly emulating the void of Winston, is telling. It’s likely something we won’t know one way or the other until and if it becomes necessary, for obvious competitive reasons. But as one familiar with concussions and the recovery trajectory, Hill looked a bit out of sorts and still smarting from his injury. He didn’t push for extra yardage on runs and his balance on routes noticeably off. If Hill isn’t healthy, this discussion is nonsensical.

The moment Hill is back on the table, his abilities to this team are essential. On the Saints’ most successful and promising drive Sunday – an 87-yard touchdown drive midway through the third – Hill’s fingerprints were all over the field. He completed an 8-yard pass and immediately caught a reception for 23 total yards of contribution on that drive. Said completion was to perhaps the most controversial receiver on the roster in Adam Trautman. Trautman’s caught a lot of flak this season; a benchable limit arguably reached with Sunday’s final penalty on the two-point attempt. He’s still a fresh tight end in his second NFL season.

There’s room for valid discussion on the expectations placed on some of the “key” playmakers in this year’s offense with their experience and pedigree. The continuous deep ball attempt to Kevin White a relevant example. Despite the flak, Trautman has 20 catches through nine games for 183 yards. That’s already five more than his total 15 receptions for 171 yards his rookie season last year. Something stuck out to me in Taysom Hill’s four-game stretch: his connection with Trautman. Of those total receptions last year, 7 catches for 77 yards came by Taysom Hill under center.

Despite not named the starter through Week 10 of the season, Hill has completed 7 passes for 56 yards – on 8 attempts. That Harris interception against the Giants a sore spot; his completions more telling. There were two passes to Tony Jones and Dwayne Washington for 7 total yards. Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harris, inarguably WR1 and WR2, each had a reception for over 10 yards. The remaining 3 catches for 16 yards were all to Trautman. Two of which were for first downs. In tandem with their obvious connection last season, it sticks out in contrast to Sunday’s third down incompletion where it appeared Siemian and Trautman were on two different planets regarding routes.

As a player, Hill has 21 career touchdowns: 4 passing, 14 rushing, and 7 receiving. There’s something to be said about a player who has accumulated 101 passes for 1,103 yards, 171 carries for 913 rushing yards, and 34 receptions for 388 receiving yards through four NFL seasons – one who previously never missed an NFL start until 2021. He not just had years of time to learn behind Brees, but spent unprecedented experience (for a backup quarterback) in the huddle with an all-time great.

Hill has likely lined up for every one of Trautman’s routes; his connection with a player at one of his best roles no coincidence. This discussion isn’t about not giving Siemian a chance. It’s fair to say no player has a great chance at all with the current situation on the Saints offense. But if Hill regains full strength and there’s a season left playing for, at what point has he more than earned his shot?

