Analysis: How Ryan Walters put together Purdue football's 2024 roster and left room to grow

WEST LAFAYETTE — Here's what you saw on Wednesday.

Purdue football signs a 25-player 2024 class.

And, yes, head coach Ryan Walters and his staff recruited their tails off to get each and every one of them, targeting specific needs.

But, in this day and age of college football, before you recruit, you have to recruit.

Make it make sense.

Walters, a workout-aholic, took a five-week hiatus from the gym because there was a lot of work to do.

First, he had to re-recruit players on his own team away from higher profile programs willing to throw more money at them than Purdue could raise to keep them. And yet, Walters sold them on staying, minus one player he wished he could've kept. Then, Walters had to recruit donors.

To get the players now, you have to come with a dollar figure to even get a returned phone call. So Walters did some fundraising, leaning on the Boilermaker Alliance, a collective effort of people who can provide name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities, which just last week hired a new president and CEO Dave Neff from Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads the Boilermakers onto the field during the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Fresno State Bulldogs won 39-35.

"Relationships matter. The Boilermaker Alliance matters. Retention is at the forefront of what we're trying to do," Walters said. "That is of the utmost importance. ... Retention is not possible and the guys we have committed from the transfer portal is not possible without the Alliance."

Once that was in order, Walters and his crew could go to work.

Some big transfer portal hauls followed.

Then, on Wednesday, a 25-player class that included two mammoth junior college offensive linemen among a group that was about quantity every bit as it was about quality.

If you'll recall, last season Purdue was playing some who weren't ready. And they were on the field against some of the best teams in college football.

Walters was asked on Wednesday if he was satisfied with the footprint his staff put on Indiana and its bordering states.

In the most Ryan Walters way, he responded.

"I don't think I'll ever be satisfied with where we're at," he said. "I like where we're at year one, but the moment I'm satisfied, I've got to get out of here."

After one year and one week since Walters was hired to succeed Jeff Brohm as Purdue football coach, the Boilermakers put together a top-3 recruiting class headlined by quarterback Marcos Davila, athlete Koy Beasley and safety Luke Williams.

And Purdue isn't done.

The Boilermaker coaching staff was wise to leave a couple of scholarship slots available for the signing period in February.

Did Purdue knock it out of the park? No. Not really. But it did sign a solid recruiting class.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters waves to the student section ahead of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

But now, you've got to win with it.

Do that, and as long as Purdue can sustain NIL money flowing, and even better signing classes will follow.

