Analysis: Results vary in NBA with trades, buyouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond (2) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/4

    Analysis: Results vary in NBA with trades, buyouts

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond (2) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, back, jokes with former teammates as members of the Orlando Magic warm up before the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Denver. Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets before the NBA trading deadline. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    2/4

    Analysis: Results vary in NBA with trades, buyouts

    Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, back, jokes with former teammates as members of the Orlando Magic warm up before the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Denver. Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets before the NBA trading deadline. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    3/4

    Analysis: Results vary in NBA with trades, buyouts

    Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    4/4

    Analysis: Results vary in NBA with trades, buyouts

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond (2) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, back, jokes with former teammates as members of the Orlando Magic warm up before the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Denver. Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets before the NBA trading deadline. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andre Drummond didn't even make it to halftime of his debut with the Lakers before a toenail came off and put the four-time rebounding leader back on the sideline as Los Angeles lost to Milwaukee.

LaMarcus Aldridge's first game in a month, with Brooklyn, was quite a bit smoother - 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the former San Antonio player in a breezy win over Charlotte.

Both veterans joined their new teams after taking buyouts, adding to a list of other teams incorporating newcomers after deals before the trading deadline late last month. Some transitions have been rockier than others.

Chicago lost its first four games after acquiring two-time All-Star Nicola Vucevic from Orlando. Denver is 4-0 since getting Aaron Gordon from the Magic, who pivoted suddenly to a rebuild in an injury-plagued season.

''I wouldn't judge that on the way he played,'' Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky said Sunday, referring to Vucevic after Chicago ended a six-game losing streak with a 115-107 win over Aldridge and the Nets.

''It takes time to kind of adjust on players that came through and we didn't have practice really before the first game. We're trying to learn from film sessions, in the shootaround, how to play with each other.''

Drummond hadn't played since Feb. 12 with Cleveland when the Lakers, already missing stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, faced the Bucks on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old felt discomfort in his right foot in the first half, then finally took his shoe and sock off and didn't see a nail on his big toe. Drummond hasn't played since, and still wasn't comfortable before Sunday's 104-86 loss to the Clippers.

The acclimation process will take even longer now for a player who spent weeks in limbo awaiting a buyout.

''It was going to take some time for 'Dre to get acclimated anyway,'' Markieff Morris said. ''We won't see the best of him probably until another 10, 15 games anyway as a player. No matter how much you work out, you don't actually play in an NBA game, you won't be the same.''

The Nets are working Aldridge and Blake Griffin, another buyout addition from Detroit, into their rotation while dealing with the on-again, off-again presence of point guard James Harden, who forced a trade from Houston in January.

Kevin Durant has played just once the past two months because of a hamstring issue, leaving Kyrie Irving as the lone Brooklyn star with a consistent presence since January. The next time all five current and former All-Stars play together will be the first.

''We all want to be healthy for when we make that big run after May 16,'' said Irving, noting the end of the regular season for the likely favorite to win the Eastern Conference. ''So just use this time to kind of throw bodies out there that we've newly acquired. And just see how we fit.''

Gordon had his highest scoring game for the Nuggets with 24 points in a 119-109 victory over his former team Sunday. Six of his 10 baskets came on assists from Nikola Jokic, who had 16 assists as Denver erased Orlando's 18-point halftime lead.

''It seems like a great fit,'' Gordon said. ''For as long as Jokic has been in the league, he's been diming. Just making cuts, playing the game, he's finding me. Hopefully I'm making it easy for him. Hopefully I can return the favor.''

Victor Oladipo was the biggest acquisition for Miami in a trade with Houston, while Nemanja Bjelica also was picked up at the trading deadline from Sacramento. Trevor Ariza came a week earlier in a lower-grade deal with Oklahoma City.

Oladipo didn't play the first two games after joining the Heat, and is just 5 of 21 from the field in the pair he has played. Miami, however, is 4-0 with the two-time All-Star on the roster.

''All these things, there will be a little bit of a process,'' coach Eric Spoelstra said. ''And let's not forget he changed cities. There were a lot of different changes in protocols and then, boom, just playing games, that'll take some time. But you can just see how much he adds to what we do already defensively. He fits right in.''

Evan Fournier, the third piece of Orlando's fire sale, started slowly with Boston in a pair of losses before scoring 23 points in a victory over hapless Houston. The Celtics are in the race for one the final East playoff spots after losing to Miami in the conference finals in the playoff bubble last year.

Rajon Rondo finally made his debut for the Clippers on Sunday, 11 days after coming over in a trade that sent three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams to Atlanta.

Rondo missed four games with right abductor soreness before scoring two points with four turnovers and four fouls in 13 minutes. Williams was out the first three Atlanta games after the trade, but is coming off a pair of double-digit scoring performances in two victories for the Hawks.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Eddie Alvarez: Eventual ONE title would make me best lightweight in history

    Eddie Alvarez came to ONE Championship with a big goal, no doubt. A win Wednesday could put him back on the cusp of it.

  • NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks outlast Spurs in 2OT

    Trae Young was nearly unstoppable at the end of the game, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, and Danilo Gallinari canned a clutch late 3-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the host San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller on Thursday. Young also had seven points in the fourth quarter and racked up 12 assists overall. Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points each for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

  • Texas Governor Abbott declines Rangers' first pitch invite amid All-Star Game controversy

    MLB's announcement on Friday marked one of the most high-profile reactions after Georgia last month strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a crime to offer food and water to voters waiting in line. The voting law, which Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp endorsed, faces legal challenges from civil rights groups and others who say it aims to suppress voting among Black people and other racial minorities, who tend to vote Democratic. Abbott, who is also a Republican, said in an open letter to the Texas Rangers that he would "not participate in an event held by MLB" and that the state would not "seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events."

  • Hall, Palmieri, Granlund may get moved by NHL trade deadline

    The NHL trade deadline is less than a week away and teams willing to deal have some potentially intriguing options. Most franchises might be idle or severely limited because 18 teams have $1 million or less of salary cap space available, and the ceiling for what they can spend will not go up next season. In most if not all cases, the traded players will leave teams with little hope of hoisting the Stanley Cup to franchises with a shot to contend for the coveted prize.

  • Next Gen car set for two-day tire test at Darlington

    NASCAR’s Next Gen car gets on track for a second consecutive week as Tyler Reddick takes the wheel for Goodyear tire testing Tuesday and Wednesday at Darlington Raceway. This week’s test marks the first appearance at the historic South Carolina track for the Next Gen model, which is scheduled for its official competition debut in […]

  • Ryan Day defends Justin Fields amid 'reckless' work ethic questions by claiming opt-outs don't love football

    Justin Fields pushed the Big Ten to play football, then played through a rib injury in the College Football Playoff.

  • Andreescu refuses to let injuries define her career

    She exited the year's first Grand Slam in the second round and followed it up with a semi-final run at a WTA event at Melbourne Park before withdrawing from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for 'offensive, derogatory' DM exchange with Michael Rapaport

    Michael Rapaport shared extremely offensive and profane direct messages between him and Kevin Durant earlier this week.

  • Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers, create clear path to take a QB at No. 2 in 2021 NFL draft

    Darnold is being traded for three draft picks. The highest is a 2022 second-rounder. And BYU QB Zach Wilson could be the Jets' next QB.

  • Authorities rule Miracle on Ice star Mark Pavelich's death to be suicide

    Pavelich as committed to a mental health treatment center at the time.

  • Baylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Baylor knew it would need to play to near-perfection to end Gonzaga's flawless season. The Bears just about did. Jared Butler and their dynamic backcourt hit their first five 3-pointers and never cooled off.

  • Baylor fans rush field, set furniture ablaze to celebrate first NCAA men's basketball championship

    Baylor added some football flair to the requisite furniture fires and fireworks that accompany a championship celebration.

  • Warriors visit Hawks aiming to even season series

    The Atlanta Hawks return home from their season-long eight-game road trip on Sunday to host the Golden State Warriors, but who knows how healthy either team will be. The Hawks went 4-4 on the trip but played short-handed on the final stop in New Orleans and still emerged with a 126-103 win over the Pelicans. Atlanta was without all five players who made up its starting lineup in the season opener -- leading scorer Trae Young (left knee soreness), Danilo Gallinari (left Achilles soreness), John Collins (left ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish, who has missed 19 games with a right Achilles injury.

  • Former Olympic wrestler has finger torn off during MMA fight

    "It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone."

  • Doncic's 31 points pace Mavs over NBA-leading Jazz 111-103

    DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added a season-high 23 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 111-103 on Monday night for their season-best fifth straight win. The NBA-leading Jazz had their nine-game winning streak halted. Jalen Brunson scored 20 points, Josh Richardson 17 and Tim Hardaway Jr. 16 as Dallas won for the first time in three games versus Utah this season.

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill targeted for UFC on ESPN 24 in May

    A women's strawweight bout between a pair of recent contenders is being targeted for May.

  • Koepka hopes to hit top form at Augusta after knee surgery

    Koepka dislocated his kneecap and sustained ligament damage early last month and had an operation on March 16. "If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn't have shown up," Koepka told reporters at Augusta National, where he got some practice in ahead of the major. He was last in action at the World Golf Championships event in Florida on Feb. 28 where he finished tied for second.

  • Jordan Spieth claims first win since 2017 at the Valero Texas Open, just days before the Masters

    Jordan Spieth went more than 1,300 days without a win on the PGA Tour.