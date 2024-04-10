Analysis: Have Portsmouth been given enough credit for their campaign

As well as people asking for my order of choice at various fast food restaurants, we get some varied questions in for Moon's Musings each week.

It is our weekly BBC Sounds show where I answer listeners Pompey questions (plus a few other random ones).

A few weeks ago, a fairly simple one came in that has been percolating in my mind ever since: Have Portsmouth been given enough credit for what they've achieved this season?

The reality is that with the behemoth that is the Premier League, League One is only ever going to get very limited national coverage.

From the outside, a club the size of Portsmouth winning promotion from the third tier isn't a massive deal; Pompey don't belong there.

When you're in the bubble covering a club, it's sometimes easy to forget what those who aren't watching every game and seeing every move, might perceive.

So in short, no, Portsmouth haven't got the credit they deserve this season.

Pompey made some much-needed investment in the squad in January, when injuries had started to bite, but their budget is still nowhere near the highest.

Possibly a top-six budget, and certainly a competitive one, but winning the division would feel like an overachievement.

Their playing style hasn't been wed to one ideology, they've dominated possession, but they aren't playing tika-taka.

Set pieces have yielded a large number of goals, but they aren't a set piece-oriented side. The reality is that they've suffocated teams for much of the season, moving the ball around and exhausting opponents.

As John Mousinho said tellingly last week, "you don't have to win matches in the first half", It's incredibly effective, but I'm not sure this playing style is headline-grabbing.

Last time Pompey were close to automatic promotion, Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe were stand out individuals who unsurprisingly moved to the Championship when the Blues failed to go out.

This year, the player of the season competition will be as closely fought as ever; the success has not relied on one or two key individuals.

My vote would probably go to Marlon Pack, but he missed two months of the season due to injury, and results didn't dip significantly.

There are so many players who have made telling contributions this season, too many to list.

Backup players stepping up when injuries and suspensions have occurred has been vital this season.

Unearthing gems is something Pompey have struggled with in the past few years, Abu Kamara hadn't started a senior match before arriving at Fratton Park.

He's sure to be a regular in the Championship next season, but, sadly for Pompey, it'll most likely be for Norwich City.

Kusini Yengi had a modest scoring record in the Australian League before arriving, now, he looks too good for League One.

The division isn't as strong as it has been in past years, with the giant budgets of a couple of sides disappearing out of the third tier.

It's likely to be stronger next season, with the sides coming down from the Championship not in financial difficulty, and potentially Wrexham and Stockport County both eyeing up consecutive promotions.

But don't take anything away from what Portsmouth have achieved this season; since three points were introduced for a win, only one team has got to 90 points in the third tier and failed to win promotion (Sheffield United 2011-12).

Pompey have reached that mark with four games to spare; soon the champagne will be able to be opened.

Savour the next few weeks; times this good don't come every year.