Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Phoenix Suns fans cheer on Suns guard Chris Paul (3) after he made a 3-pointer against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    1/4

    Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

    Phoenix Suns fans cheer on Suns guard Chris Paul (3) after he made a 3-pointer against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Suns forward Mikal Bridges, right, run down the court after a Suns score against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    2/4

    Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

    Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Suns forward Mikal Bridges, right, run down the court after a Suns score against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, right, gets off a shot as Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    3/4

    Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

    Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, right, gets off a shot as Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker (17) battles with Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) for a loose ball as Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) looks on during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Bucks 118-105. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    4/4

    Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

    Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker (17) battles with Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) for a loose ball as Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) looks on during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Bucks 118-105. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phoenix Suns fans cheer on Suns guard Chris Paul (3) after he made a 3-pointer against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Suns forward Mikal Bridges, right, run down the court after a Suns score against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, right, gets off a shot as Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker (17) battles with Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) for a loose ball as Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) looks on during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Bucks 118-105. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX (AP) Adam Silver said about 6,200 words in his annual state-of-the-league news conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Here's one that stood out: Parity.

The NBA commissioner was a more-than-keen observer on Tuesday night, watching the Phoenix Suns win their first finals game in 28 years and the Milwaukee Bucks lose their first finals game in 47 years. The teams combined to use 19 players in the game; 18 were making their finals debuts. It was something new and different, for certain.

Silver says that's a great thing.

''I see this as, hopefully, the end of a transition for the league,'' Silver said. ''Not just post-COVID, but just by virtue of the teams that we saw in the conference finals, a real transition in terms of the league of the up-and-coming new stars, up-and-coming franchises, more parity throughout the league.''

Phoenix vs. Milwaukee. This isn't New York vs. Los Angeles, a marketing dream. It's not Golden State, a team with an enormous global following. It's not LeBron James, who has made going to the NBA Finals basically an annual event for the last decade.

But it looked like two teams that certainly belong in the NBA Finals. Phoenix was the second-best team in the NBA during the regular season. Milwaukee had to win a Game 7 in the second round to keep its season alive and no NBA team has had a better regular-season record over the last two, three or four seasons combined than the Bucks.

These aren't slouches. They're legit and are built to be legit for a few more years to come.

It might be time to start expecting new teams to start going deep in the NBA playoffs again.

Atlanta made the Eastern Conference finals with a roster relying heavily on guys still in their rookie contracts. Utah had the NBA's best record this season and has its core locked up for years to come. James and the Los Angeles Lakers could very easily be great again next season and the Warriors expect to contend when Klay Thompson finally reunites with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but it's hardly a lock that the same old faces keep coming back to the finals.

''Again, it wouldn't be true to the data to make too large a point around one season, particularly one that may have been - that was -- so aberrational,'' Silver said. ''But I at least say that it looks like a very positive sign in terms of the competition we're seeing around the league.''

There will be naysayers about this matchup, and they'll have sound arguments to make once the television numbers come in. Neither city involved in these finals is a top-10 media market according to Nielsen; Phoenix is No. 11, Milwaukee No. 35, and that - combined with an NBA title series happening in July for the first time - means that ratings won't be setting any records.

Give them time. Sure, Phoenix's Chris Paul and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo have been big names for a while. Suns guard Devin Booker is now a full-fledged star. Phoenix center Deandre Ayton is on his way there, if he hasn't arrived already. Bucks guards Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are part of the U.S. Olympic team that's going to Japan later this month, along with Booker.

These aren't no-names, longshots, guys who pulled off a series of miracles to get here.

These are the best teams in the NBA right now. They earned those crowns. Injuries absolutely played a role in derailing some other teams with legitimate chances of getting to the finals - Utah, the Lakers, Philadelphia, Brooklyn among them - but it's not like the Suns and Bucks had an easy time or a free pass.

Let's not forget that Paul hurt his shoulder, tested positive for COVID-19 and has an injured wrist, all of that happening during the playoffs. Antetokounmpo is playing through a hyperextended left knee that would almost certainly have him sidelined if this wasn't the NBA Finals.

They proved their mettle all year. Proved it again in Game 1, too. The Suns won 118-105, but the lights weren't too bright for either side.

Parity. Silver might be right. It seems like it has come to the NBA.

---

Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Recommended Stories

  • With Giannis less than 100%, the NBA finals already feel like Chris Paul’s series

    Phoenix were impressive during their victory over Milwaukee in the series opener and Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably the only man who can stop them Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks as Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig, right, looks on during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA finals. Photograph: Matt York/AP There is an axiom that a playoff series does not truly begin until one team wins on the road. And that, for the most part, is true. Yet you could be forgiven for watching Phoenix’s 118-105 hom

  • 2021 NBA Finals preview: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks

    The NBA Finals marks the first since 1993 for the Phoenix Suns and first since 1974 for the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Asleep at the switch: Bucks bigs get torched by Suns guards in Game 1

    The Bucks have a first team All-Defense guard in Jrue Holiday.

  • Opinion: Suns' Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton show how they've become perfect trio in Game 1 win vs. Bucks

    Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton have learned how to bring the best out in each other, and the three showed it in the Suns' Game 1 win.

  • Chris Paul dominates again as Suns cruise past Bucks in Game 1

    Chris Paul looked stellar in his first NBA Finals game, leading the Phoenix Suns to a win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1.

  • Klay Thompson challenges everybody to shooting contest for money

    Klay Thompson challenged the world to a shooting contest with his left hand.

  • Ashleigh Barty powers past Ajla Tomljanovic to set up Wimbledon semi-final against Angelique Kerber

    World No 1 Ashleigh Barty beats fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets Twenty three winners by Barty as she eases into semi-finals, where she will face Angelique Kerber Emma Raducanu explains Wimbledon retirement: 'The whole experience caught up with me' Wimbledon 2021 order of play Ashleigh Barty was cagey on Tuesday when asked whether she has inspected the Venus Rosewater Dish from close range. “It's downstairs in a case before the court entrance,” she said. “I can't say that I've

  • NBA mock draft 3.0: Cade Cunningham still a top lock, G-League's Jalen Green vaults to No. 3

    Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham still the one, but Jalen Green of the G-League is on the rise and Oregon's Chris Duarte moves into the first round.

  • Former Spurs/Mavericks/Pacers/Wizards center Ian Mahinmi retires

    Ian Mahinmi perfectly timed his career year.

  • Dallas city leaders botch dunk to entice Luka Doncic to stay with Mavericks | Opinion

    Why would the city of Dallas choose 7/6 as “Luka Doncic Day” when the Mavericks star wears #77? Mac Engel wants to know who messed up this slam dunk.

  • NBA Finals: Chris Paul points Phoenix Suns to commanding Game 1 win over Milwaukee Bucks

    Chris Paul waited 16 years for his first NBA Finals game and seized the moment.

  • ESPN Moves Rachel Nichols Off NBA Finals Amid Controversy

    ESPN had to devise a new game plan for the NBA Finals. The Disney-owned sports-media giant said it would move its veteran basketball reporter Rachel Nichols off sideline duties for the NBA Finals, slated to be broadcast tonight on ABC and feature the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Phoenix Suns, and utilize Malika Andrews instead […]

  • Olympic travel a big challenge for some Pacific Island teams

    Famous athletes in sports like tennis and golf heading to the Tokyo Olympics will probably arrive in Japan at the front of the plane. It’s a style to which the athletes of the Pacific Islands are unaccustomed. Fiji’s gold medal-winning men’s rugby sevens team will arrive in Tokyo along with the other members of their national team on Thursday on a cargo/freight flight which is hauling mostly frozen fish.

  • This TikTok pan cleaning hack is literally life changing

    We tried out this cleaning hack for kitchen pans and it went even better than expected&nbsp;

  • ‘Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Is Getting Her Breast Implants Removed Due to Health Issues

    “My body is fighting them.”

  • ‘Shock, repulsion’ as group targets NYC's slave roots

    A New York-based group of artists, educators and activists are forcing their fellow New Yorkers to face a hard, historical truth – slave-owners were not just confined to the South.Promoting a campaign called 'Slavers of New York', group members are slapping stickers on streets signs, schools and other sites they say were named after prominent New Yorkers who owned slaves – like Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, which takes its name from a Dutch settler whose family owned approximately 43 slaves from 1790 to 1820.Campaign co-founder Elsa Eli Waithe: "A lot of these streets run through Black and Brown neighborhoods and that the people walking these neighborhoods are still saying a slave owner's name. And it's unbeknownst to them. And once I typically give people the information about the street that they did not know, there's an immediate reaction, typically of surprise, shock, repulsion. And so I think if more people knew what their street was named for, or who it was named for, we can then foster another conversation about what it looks like to name and claim your neighborhood."Those behind the ‘Slavers of New York’ campaign say there are at least 500 New York sites that feature the names of former slave-owners, many dating back to the 17th century when New York was New Amsterdam - including colonial governor Peter Stuyvesant, whose name graces a prestigious public high school, among other properties, and the Cortelyou family.Maria Robles is a fellow campaign co-founder: “Cortelyou Road is about two and a half miles long and is a street that runs through the neighborhoods of Flatbush and Kensington in southern Brooklyn and also has a stop along the Q Train. It was named for the Cortelyou family. As our sticker states, the Cortelyou family were slave owners, enslaving approximately fifty five people collectively between the years of eighteen hundred and eighteen ten, according to census records."At a debate last month ahead of primary elections for New York City mayor, the leading Democratic candidates agreed the city should consider renaming sites named after slaveholders. The mayor's office did not return a request for comment.Campaign members say the stickers, made by Black-owned and Brooklyn-based sticker shop Comik Ink, often have to be replaced due to vandalism.But the group has put up more than a thousand so far and are planning to post them around all five of New York City’s boroughs.

  • SportsBeat KC: Finding meaning in second half of the season for Kansas City Royals

    The Royals are 14 games under .500 as the All-Star break approaches. Is it time to think about next season?

  • Matt Bullard, Chris Wallace join Rockets’ basketball operations staff

    Rafael Stone is making two high-profile additions to his basketball operations staff with the hires of Matt Bullard and Chris Wallace.

  • Jimbo Fisher laughed at NFL teams letting Dalvin Cook fall to the second round

    First-round running backs have become a rare breed in recent years, but Jimbo Fisher thinks one running back who lasted until the second round absolutely should have gone in the first. Dalvin Cook played for Fisher at Florida State before the Vikings selected him with the 41st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and [more]

  • NBA finals predictions: Bucks or Suns? Our writers share their picks

    Will the Milwaukee Bucks end a 50-year drought or can Chris Paul lift the Phoenix Suns to the team’s first NBA title? Our writers predict the winner, key players and dark horses The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo handles the ball against the Suns’ Deandre Ayton during a Feburary game. Antetokounmpo’s fitness is a major question ahead of Tuesday’s opening game of the NBA finals between Milwaukee and Phoenix. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images What the Suns need to do to win Limit the Bucks