Analysis: Panthers pick up another bargain with David Moore signing

Rushil Vashee
·1 min read
Thursday the Carolina Panthers signed former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore to a two-year deal. The fifth-year wideout may not be familiar to many Carolina fans, but he was not a new face to first-year Panthers GM Scott Fitterer. He was Seattle’s co-director of player personnel when they selected Moore in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft and played a hand in scouting and drafting him.

Moore’s signing is one of several cases of players being willing to sign team-friendly deals in a year with a lowered salary cap ceiling. While terms of many deals haven’t been reported, the Panthers have picked up a couple of bargains on the market already.

Former Cardinals pass rusher Haason Reddick signed a contract with a max value of $8 million, reuniting with his Temple coach Matt Rhule at a discount just months after posting 12.5 sacks.

Moore’s deal also qualifies as a bargain. The contract averages just under $2.4 million per year, including only $1.25 million guaranteed. According to Spotrac, that ranks 58th in average salary among NFL wide receivers.

