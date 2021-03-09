Analysis: Panthers make obvious move with Taylor Moton franchise tag

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Taylor Moton isn’t going anywhere. According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Carolina Panthers will use their 2021 franchise tag on their stud right tackle.

Making sure that Moton did not sign with another team is one of the most critical moves that general manager Scott Fitterer will make in his first offseason with the franchise. Moton has played his position at a very high level the last three years and few tackles in the league can match his consistency in pass protection.

According to Pro Football Focus, Moton has only allowed 10 career sacks in over 2,000 pass sets.

That’s a rare talent in pass protection. Allowing Moton to walk would have qualified as a disaster for a team that’s also got three other pending free agent starters along the offensive line.

Signing Moton to a long-term deal is still in the team’s best interest. Doing so would allow them to spread out his cap hits and free up more room for 2021. They have until July 15 to work out a deal. If not, Moton will cost the team around $13.6 million this year under the tag.

Next, Fitterer has to find a way to keep another critical pending free agent. If the Panthers can manage to re-sign WR/RB Curtis Samuel before the new league year, then we’ll be truly impressed.

Related

Panthers 2021 free agent options: 10 potential bargain signings

Recommended Stories

  • 5 players at 4 Pro Days that Carolina Panthers fans will want to watch as this week

    North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance’s pro day is on March 12, and Panthers fans won’t want to miss it.

  • Ravens working on long-term deal for Mark Andrews

    The Ravens have talked to Orlando Brown‘s representation this offseason to try to pacify the offensive tackle, who has made it clear he sees himself as a left tackle. Brown’s agents also are Mark Andrews agents. So that has been convenient for Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta, who hopes to sign Andrews to a long-term [more]

  • Tracking the tags: Which players have received the franchise tag?

    The NFL's franchise tag deadline is approaching. Which teams have already used the franchise tag?

  • Four Vikings who could be cap casualties before free agency

    Here are four Minnesota Vikings players who could be cut in an attempt to get under the 2021 salary cap.

  • Panthers using franchise tag on Taylor Moton

    Word last week was that the Panthers were expected to use the franchise tag on right tackle Taylor Moton and they’ve gone through with the move ahead of the current Tuesday deadline to tag players. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Panthers are using the tag to ensure Moton remains with the team for [more]

  • Seahawks’ letter to season-ticket holders doesn’t mention Russell Wilson

    Well, Russell Wilson won’t be traded to the Cowboys, not with Dak Prescott doing a four-year deal. But that doesn’t mean the situation in Seattle is under contract. Case in point: Via NBC Sports Northwest, the Seahawks recently sent a letter to second-ticket holders. The letter makes no mention of quarterback Russell Wilson. It mentions [more]

  • Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on how Dak Prescott's big deal impacts Lamar Jackson

    The Ravens know extending Lamar Jackson won't be cheap after Cowboys QB signs mega deal.

  • Let the top-10 quarterback misdirections begin

    Success in football is premised on successfully lying. As the draft approaches, the lying often reaches a fever pitch. There are plenty of reasons for lying in the top 10 this year. If, as expected, quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson become the top two picks, the next guy on the consensus list of top [more]

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • Brad Biggs: GM Ryan Pace will exhaust every QB possibility, but what if Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson aren’t available? 7 other possible options for the Chicago Bears.

    If Russell Wilson indicates he’s willing to play for the Chicago Bears, George McCaskey doesn’t need to tell general manager Ryan Pace to exhaust every possible scenario for a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson’s agent indicated to ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Bears were among four teams to which the star quarterback would consider approving a trade, something he controls with a no-trade ...

  • 2021 NFL draft: A defensive tackle prospect in every round for the Steelers

    Here are some defensive tackles for the Steelers to consider.

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • NASCAR officials to review Kyle Busch spin in Camping World Trucks race at Las Vegas

    A NASCAR competition official said Tuesday that the sanctioning body would review a spin by Kyle Busch during last Friday’s Camping World Truck Series event, hinting that a more stringent stance on incidents that prompt caution periods may be coming. A flat tire forced Busch’s No. 51 Toyota to slow during Friday’s Bucked Up 200 […]

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Sailing: America's Cup yachts close on speeds of 100 kph

    Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. Challenger yacht Luna Rossa had maxed out at 53.4 knots (99 kph), skipper Sirena said on Tuesday, and Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai is rumoured to be even faster. Despite that raw speed, TNZ helmsman Burling said, the handling was similar to the much lighter 49er two-handed dinghy in which he won Olympic gold for New Zealand with Blair Tuke in 2016.

  • After contract win, Cowboys' Dak Prescott could earn more money than any player in NFL history

    Dallas came to its senses and declined to let other teams set the table with Prescott. The result was the Cowboys absorbing a loss at the negotiating table that was two years in the making.

  • Thiem keen to dethrone Nadal at Roland Garros

    Nadal's dominance on the red claycourts in Paris is unmatched, the Spaniard picking up his 13th French Open trophy last year to match Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Two of those 13 victories on centre court have come against Austrian Thiem, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year.

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • NFL: Cowboys, QB Prescott agree new contract

    Prescott got off to a sensational start last season before suffering a gruesome injury in Week 5, fracturing and dislocating his right ankle. The 27-year-old, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, is expected to be fully recovered by the start of next season. "When your little brother gets the call," Prescott's brother Tad posted on Twitter with a photo of the two men hugging.