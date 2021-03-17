Analysis: Panthers boost pass rush, LB depth with Haason Reddick

Make all the Temple jokes you want. The Carolina Panthers got a bargain this time. According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Carolina is signing former Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Reddick hasn’t quite lived up to his status as a first-round pick for Arizona back in 2017. However, he had a breakout season in 2020 when he was moved from a traditional linebacker role to the edge. Reddick proved disruptive as a pass rusher, totaling 12.5 sacks, 16 QB hits and 34 pressures and forming a potent EDGE duo with star Chandler Jones.

There’s something to be said about not paying for sacks, but this is one case where the price was right. Reddick would have to be a Tahir Whitehead-level kind of bust for this signing not to work in the Panthers’ favor.

In addition to boosting their pass rush rotation on the cheap with Reddick, they also pick up more depth at linebacker. That shouldn’t overlooked with Jeremy Chinn expected to move to safety this year.

