Analysis of the Oklahoma Sooners official depth chart for the 2023 season

Game week one of the 2023 college football season is upon us. With that comes the 2023 depth chart for the Oklahoma Sooners.

If there’s one thing that’s evident about this depth chart this offseason, it’s there’s an emphasis on the word “depth.”

We heard from the coaching staff during OU Media Day that they had more “competitive depth” on the roster. Now that we have our first depth chart of the season, it’s clear the team has more depth. Now, how that translates to wins and losses will reveal itself throughout the season.

As Oklahoma gets set to take on Arkansas State in just a few days, here’s a look at the Sooners depth chart.

Quarterback

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Dillon Gabriel

Jackson Arnold

Davis Beville

As expected, it’s Jackson Arnold backing up Dillon Gabriel to start the season. If Gabriel’s as good as he can be, Arnold will be relegated to late-game duty for the Oklahoma Sooners. However, given his size and ability to run the football, you could see the former five-star quarterback inserted down near the goalline.

Running Back

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Major OR Tawee Walker

Jovantae Barnes OR Gavin Sawchuk

The Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff has spoken highly of Marcus Major and Tawee Walker this fall. The two veteran players run hard and are physical at the point of attack. Talent has never been the issue for Major, it’s availability. If he can stay healthy this season, he might be on the verge of a breakout campaign.

While they may be listed first, still expect to see a lot of Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk in week one and throughout the season.

Tight End

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY NETWORK

Austin Stogner

Blake Smith

Josh Fanuiel OR Kade McIntyre

It’s no surprise to see Austin Stogner at the top of the depth chart. He’s the most experienced player at the position, bringing plus athleticism at tight end. He’ll be an impact player in the passing game and could have a career year in 2023.

Wide Receiver

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Andrel Anthony

LV Bunkley-Shelton OR Jayden Gibson

Andrel Anthony is someone that Brent Venables spoke highly of during fall camp. The Michigan transfer adds a downfield element to help replace Marvin Mims production from a year ago.

Left Tackle

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Walter Rouse

Cayden Green

Jacob Sexton

How do you replace a first round draft pick at offensive tackle? You go get a guy with nearly 40 starts under his belt in Walter Rouse.

Backing up Rouse to star the season is four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green. Green got a lot of work in spring ball and continued to impress in the summer and fall.

Left Guard

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Savion Byrd

Nate Anderson

There’s been a ton of buzz about Savion Byrd since his performance in the Cheez-It Bowl. If he can take that work and translate it to 2023, the Sooners have a great player on their hands.

Center

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Andrew Raym

Troy Everett

Andrew Raym is the most tenured player on the Oklahoma Sooners offensive line. If he can take his game to another level, it will provide a boost to what’s been a good group in Norman.

Right Guard

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

McKade Mettauer

Caleb Shaffer

The Sooners have a pair of experienced transfers at right guard in McKade Mettauer and Caleb Shaffer. Mettauer returns after starting for Oklahoma last year and Shaffer provides an experienced backup to help keep Mettauer fresh.

Right Tackle

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Guyton

Jake Taylor

Aaryn Parks

Expectations are high for Tyler Guyton after some strong spot starts in 2022. He’s a great athlete with fantastic size. He has a chance to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft if this season goes according to plan.

Slot Wide Receiver

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Stoops

Gavin Freeman

Jaquaize Pettaway

Drake Stoops is a key leader in the Sooners wide receiver room. His penchant for clutch plays will help Oklahoma win games this year. Freeman and Pettaway offer big play ability and give the Sooners a lot of options in the slot.

Wide Receiver

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jalil Farooq

Nic Anderson

D.J. Graham

After a strong season in 2022, it’s no surprise to see Jalil Farooq’s name at the top of the depth chart. Nic Anderson’s had a strong fall camp for the Sooners and D.J. Graham was arguably the most impressive wide receiver in the spring game.

That’s a strong group right there.

Defensive End

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Rondell Bothroyd

R Mason Thomas

Adepoju Adebawore

This group of players might be the most exciting depth chart on the roster. Rondell Bothroyd brings experience and production from his time at Wake Forest. Over the last two years, Bothroyd collected 13 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss for the Demon Deacons.

R Mason Thomas is an incredible athlete with great speed and quickness off the edge. He’ll win in a hurry and create havoc for opposing offensive tackles.

Adepoju Adebawore is one of the more highly anticipated freshman additions in some time. His athleticism and length are going to cause problems for teams.

This group literally goes three deep with pass-rush talent.

Defensive Tackle

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Jonah Laulu OR Jordan Kelley

Jacob Lacey

Gracen Halton OR Davon Sears

Jonah Laulu’s move inside has been a good one for the former Hawaii transfer and defensive end. He’s an athletic player that is quick off the snap and works his tail off. Laulu combined with Jordan Kelley gives the Sooners a pair of players that will be effective in both the run and pass game.

Nose tackle

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Coe OR DaJon Terry

Kelvin Gilliam OR Ashton Sanders

The Oklahoma Sooners made a concerted effort to add size up front this offseason. Isaiah Coe put on the weight to hold up better at nose tackle and Oklahoma brought in DaJon Terry from Tennessee. Both players are more than 310 pounds and will provide a dynamic duo at nose tackle.

Defensive End

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Ethan Downs OR Trace Ford

Reggie Grimes OR Marcus Stripling

Taylor Wein

Ethan Downs finished the 2022 season strong and was Oklahoma’s lone preseason All-Big 12 selection. He and Trace Ford will split snaps as Oklahoma’s primary defensive end opposite Rondell Bothroyd.

MIKE Linebacker

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jaren Kanak

Konnor Near

Kobie McKinzie OR Phil Picciotti

Jaren Kanak showed flashes a year ago but had little experience at the position. Going into year two, expectations are high that the former four-star prospect will have a breakout season.

WILL Linebacker

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Stutsman

Kip Lewis

Lewis Carter OR Shane Whitter

Owen Heinecke

Danny Stutsman is one of just three returning starters for the Sooners defense that doesn’t have an OR designation. The Big 12’s leading tackler from a year ago is hoping to build off of a breakout season.

Cheetah

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Justin Harrington

Dasan McCullough

Samuel Omosigho OR Shane Whitter

Though Dasan McCullough was considered the favorite to win the Cheetah job this offseason, it looks like Justin Harrington will get the first shot. Oklahoma’s staff will rotate the spot like many on the defense, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see McCullough get snaps at EDGE in pass rush situations.

Cornerback

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Gentry Williams

Kendel Dolby or Makari Vickers

Jacobe Johnson

This cornerback spot was up for grabs this offseason and it looks like Gentry Williams has made the most of his opportunity thus far. He’s athletic, fast, and physical at the catch point, looking to make plays on the football in the air. His attitude and aggressiveness will be one of the biggest signs of a new era of Oklahoma Sooners’ defense.

Strong Safety

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Bowman

Peyton Bowen

Daeh McCullough

The Sooners have a bunch of fast, athletic players at safety heading into 2023. Between Billy Bowman and Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma should experience little drop off as they utilize their depth to keep everyone fresh.

Notably, in just a few months, Daeh McCullough earned a spot on the initial depth chart. He only enrolled this summer.

Free Safety

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Reggie Pearson OR Key Lawrence

Robert Spears-Jennings

Safety is one of the deepest spots on the team. Reggie Pearson and Key Lawrence bring a playmaking ability to the back end. Their veteran leadership will help the Sooners in coverage and their physicality will provide a boost in run support.

Don’t sleep on Robert Spears-Jennings either. The former four-star showed flashes when given a chance last year. He’s fast, athletic, and physical.

Cornerback

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Woodi Washington

Jasiah Wagoner or Kani Walker

Jayden Rowe

There were few spots on the roster as solidified as Woodi Washington’s spot at cornerback. Though the Sooners have added a lot of talent at the position over the last two offseasons, Washington’s veteran presence and coverage ability made him a shoe-in to start for Oklahoma.

Kicker

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Schmit

Gavin Marshall

Redi Mustafaraj

In his first year kicking for the Sooners, Zach Schmit was okay. He hit just 67% of his field goal attempts He was 7 of 9 between 40 and 49 yards, which is pretty good. However, he was just 3 of 5 from 30-39 yards. That’s an area that has to improve.

Punter

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Plaster OR Luke Elzinga OR Ashton Logan

The Sooners have experienced options in Josh Plaster and Luke Elzinga, but if neither is proving effective, they won’t hesitate to give Ashton Logan a shot.

Kickoffs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Schmit

Redi Mustafaraj

Josh Plaster

Zach Schmit was second in the Big 12 and 14th in the FBS in 2022 with just 22.8% of his kickoffs returned. He was also eighth in the FBS in total touchbacks last season.

Can’t give up a big return if you can’t return the ball.

Kick Returner

Emil Lippe/Getty Images

Billy Bowman OR Jalil Farooq OR Peyton Bowen

This could be situational for the Oklahoma Sooners or they could feature a rotation at kick returner. Billy Bowman started the year as the Sooners primary kick returner until he was injured against TCU. Jalil Farooq was dynamic in the return game last year. Peyton Bowen is too athletic and fast to keep off the field.

Punt Returner

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Gavin Freeman OR LV Bunkley-Shelton

Drake Stoops

The Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff is looking for ways to get Gavin Freeman on the field. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands and will have a chance to be a game-changing presence in the return game.

Long Snapper

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Anderson

Ethan Lane

Jason Llewellyn

Here’s hoping most Sooners fans don’t know Ben Anderson’s name by the end of 2023. If you don’t know the holder, then they’re doing their job well.

Holder

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Plaster

Luke Elzinga

Can Josh Plaster make the same plays as Michael Turk, helping Oklahoma execute fakes in 2023?

