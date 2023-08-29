Analysis of the Oklahoma Sooners official depth chart for the 2023 season
Game week one of the 2023 college football season is upon us. With that comes the 2023 depth chart for the Oklahoma Sooners.
If there’s one thing that’s evident about this depth chart this offseason, it’s there’s an emphasis on the word “depth.”
We heard from the coaching staff during OU Media Day that they had more “competitive depth” on the roster. Now that we have our first depth chart of the season, it’s clear the team has more depth. Now, how that translates to wins and losses will reveal itself throughout the season.
As Oklahoma gets set to take on Arkansas State in just a few days, here’s a look at the Sooners depth chart.
Quarterback
Dillon Gabriel
Jackson Arnold
Davis Beville
As expected, it’s Jackson Arnold backing up Dillon Gabriel to start the season. If Gabriel’s as good as he can be, Arnold will be relegated to late-game duty for the Oklahoma Sooners. However, given his size and ability to run the football, you could see the former five-star quarterback inserted down near the goalline.
Running Back
Marcus Major OR Tawee Walker
Jovantae Barnes OR Gavin Sawchuk
The Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff has spoken highly of Marcus Major and Tawee Walker this fall. The two veteran players run hard and are physical at the point of attack. Talent has never been the issue for Major, it’s availability. If he can stay healthy this season, he might be on the verge of a breakout campaign.
While they may be listed first, still expect to see a lot of Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk in week one and throughout the season.
Tight End
Austin Stogner
Blake Smith
Josh Fanuiel OR Kade McIntyre
It’s no surprise to see Austin Stogner at the top of the depth chart. He’s the most experienced player at the position, bringing plus athleticism at tight end. He’ll be an impact player in the passing game and could have a career year in 2023.
Wide Receiver
Andrel Anthony
LV Bunkley-Shelton OR Jayden Gibson
Andrel Anthony is someone that Brent Venables spoke highly of during fall camp. The Michigan transfer adds a downfield element to help replace Marvin Mims production from a year ago.
Left Tackle
Walter Rouse
Cayden Green
Jacob Sexton
How do you replace a first round draft pick at offensive tackle? You go get a guy with nearly 40 starts under his belt in Walter Rouse.
Backing up Rouse to star the season is four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green. Green got a lot of work in spring ball and continued to impress in the summer and fall.
Left Guard
Savion Byrd
Nate Anderson
There’s been a ton of buzz about Savion Byrd since his performance in the Cheez-It Bowl. If he can take that work and translate it to 2023, the Sooners have a great player on their hands.
Center
Andrew Raym
Troy Everett
Andrew Raym is the most tenured player on the Oklahoma Sooners offensive line. If he can take his game to another level, it will provide a boost to what’s been a good group in Norman.
Right Guard
McKade Mettauer
Caleb Shaffer
The Sooners have a pair of experienced transfers at right guard in McKade Mettauer and Caleb Shaffer. Mettauer returns after starting for Oklahoma last year and Shaffer provides an experienced backup to help keep Mettauer fresh.
Right Tackle
Tyler Guyton
Jake Taylor
Aaryn Parks
Expectations are high for Tyler Guyton after some strong spot starts in 2022. He’s a great athlete with fantastic size. He has a chance to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft if this season goes according to plan.
Slot Wide Receiver
Drake Stoops
Gavin Freeman
Jaquaize Pettaway
Drake Stoops is a key leader in the Sooners wide receiver room. His penchant for clutch plays will help Oklahoma win games this year. Freeman and Pettaway offer big play ability and give the Sooners a lot of options in the slot.
Wide Receiver
Jalil Farooq
Nic Anderson
D.J. Graham
After a strong season in 2022, it’s no surprise to see Jalil Farooq’s name at the top of the depth chart. Nic Anderson’s had a strong fall camp for the Sooners and D.J. Graham was arguably the most impressive wide receiver in the spring game.
That’s a strong group right there.
Defensive End
Rondell Bothroyd
R Mason Thomas
Adepoju Adebawore
This group of players might be the most exciting depth chart on the roster. Rondell Bothroyd brings experience and production from his time at Wake Forest. Over the last two years, Bothroyd collected 13 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss for the Demon Deacons.
R Mason Thomas is an incredible athlete with great speed and quickness off the edge. He’ll win in a hurry and create havoc for opposing offensive tackles.
Adepoju Adebawore is one of the more highly anticipated freshman additions in some time. His athleticism and length are going to cause problems for teams.
This group literally goes three deep with pass-rush talent.
Defensive Tackle
Jonah Laulu OR Jordan Kelley
Jacob Lacey
Gracen Halton OR Davon Sears
Jonah Laulu’s move inside has been a good one for the former Hawaii transfer and defensive end. He’s an athletic player that is quick off the snap and works his tail off. Laulu combined with Jordan Kelley gives the Sooners a pair of players that will be effective in both the run and pass game.
Nose tackle
Isaiah Coe OR DaJon Terry
Kelvin Gilliam OR Ashton Sanders
The Oklahoma Sooners made a concerted effort to add size up front this offseason. Isaiah Coe put on the weight to hold up better at nose tackle and Oklahoma brought in DaJon Terry from Tennessee. Both players are more than 310 pounds and will provide a dynamic duo at nose tackle.
Defensive End
Ethan Downs OR Trace Ford
Reggie Grimes OR Marcus Stripling
Taylor Wein
Ethan Downs finished the 2022 season strong and was Oklahoma’s lone preseason All-Big 12 selection. He and Trace Ford will split snaps as Oklahoma’s primary defensive end opposite Rondell Bothroyd.
MIKE Linebacker
Jaren Kanak
Konnor Near
Kobie McKinzie OR Phil Picciotti
Jaren Kanak showed flashes a year ago but had little experience at the position. Going into year two, expectations are high that the former four-star prospect will have a breakout season.
WILL Linebacker
Danny Stutsman
Kip Lewis
Lewis Carter OR Shane Whitter
Owen Heinecke
Danny Stutsman is one of just three returning starters for the Sooners defense that doesn’t have an OR designation. The Big 12’s leading tackler from a year ago is hoping to build off of a breakout season.
Cheetah
Justin Harrington
Dasan McCullough
Samuel Omosigho OR Shane Whitter
Though Dasan McCullough was considered the favorite to win the Cheetah job this offseason, it looks like Justin Harrington will get the first shot. Oklahoma’s staff will rotate the spot like many on the defense, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see McCullough get snaps at EDGE in pass rush situations.
Cornerback
Gentry Williams
Kendel Dolby or Makari Vickers
Jacobe Johnson
This cornerback spot was up for grabs this offseason and it looks like Gentry Williams has made the most of his opportunity thus far. He’s athletic, fast, and physical at the catch point, looking to make plays on the football in the air. His attitude and aggressiveness will be one of the biggest signs of a new era of Oklahoma Sooners’ defense.
Strong Safety
Billy Bowman
Peyton Bowen
Daeh McCullough
The Sooners have a bunch of fast, athletic players at safety heading into 2023. Between Billy Bowman and Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma should experience little drop off as they utilize their depth to keep everyone fresh.
Notably, in just a few months, Daeh McCullough earned a spot on the initial depth chart. He only enrolled this summer.
Free Safety
Reggie Pearson OR Key Lawrence
Robert Spears-Jennings
Safety is one of the deepest spots on the team. Reggie Pearson and Key Lawrence bring a playmaking ability to the back end. Their veteran leadership will help the Sooners in coverage and their physicality will provide a boost in run support.
Don’t sleep on Robert Spears-Jennings either. The former four-star showed flashes when given a chance last year. He’s fast, athletic, and physical.
Cornerback
Woodi Washington
Jasiah Wagoner or Kani Walker
Jayden Rowe
There were few spots on the roster as solidified as Woodi Washington’s spot at cornerback. Though the Sooners have added a lot of talent at the position over the last two offseasons, Washington’s veteran presence and coverage ability made him a shoe-in to start for Oklahoma.
Kicker
Zach Schmit
Gavin Marshall
Redi Mustafaraj
In his first year kicking for the Sooners, Zach Schmit was okay. He hit just 67% of his field goal attempts He was 7 of 9 between 40 and 49 yards, which is pretty good. However, he was just 3 of 5 from 30-39 yards. That’s an area that has to improve.
Punter
Josh Plaster OR Luke Elzinga OR Ashton Logan
The Sooners have experienced options in Josh Plaster and Luke Elzinga, but if neither is proving effective, they won’t hesitate to give Ashton Logan a shot.
Kickoffs
Zach Schmit
Redi Mustafaraj
Josh Plaster
Zach Schmit was second in the Big 12 and 14th in the FBS in 2022 with just 22.8% of his kickoffs returned. He was also eighth in the FBS in total touchbacks last season.
Can’t give up a big return if you can’t return the ball.
Kick Returner
Billy Bowman OR Jalil Farooq OR Peyton Bowen
This could be situational for the Oklahoma Sooners or they could feature a rotation at kick returner. Billy Bowman started the year as the Sooners primary kick returner until he was injured against TCU. Jalil Farooq was dynamic in the return game last year. Peyton Bowen is too athletic and fast to keep off the field.
Punt Returner
Gavin Freeman OR LV Bunkley-Shelton
Drake Stoops
The Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff is looking for ways to get Gavin Freeman on the field. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands and will have a chance to be a game-changing presence in the return game.
Long Snapper
Ben Anderson
Ethan Lane
Jason Llewellyn
Here’s hoping most Sooners fans don’t know Ben Anderson’s name by the end of 2023. If you don’t know the holder, then they’re doing their job well.
Holder
Josh Plaster
Luke Elzinga
Can Josh Plaster make the same plays as Michael Turk, helping Oklahoma execute fakes in 2023?
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.