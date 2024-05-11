Analysis: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson has scored four goals in his past three games [PA Media]

Will Chelsea be playing in Europe next season?

Mauricio Pochettino's side looked well out of the picture not so long ago but three wins in a row sees level on 57 points with Newcastle United with two games to play.

Their latest win saw them take the lead, fall behind before scoring two late goals to secure the points in an entertaining encounter at Nottingham Forest.

While the number of goals Chelsea have shipped in this season - now 61 - will be a concern, the Blues enter the final week of the campaign in flourishing form.

The return of Reece James to action was a huge positive for Pochettino and the team at the City Ground.

The England defender has been out with a hamstring injury since December but came on as a substitute and provided the assist for Nicolas Jackson's winner.

Since 26 December, only three teams have picked up more points than Chelsea (35) in the Premier League (Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool).

They’ve lost just three of their 18 games in this period (W10 D5).

With an away game at Brighton on Wednesday and at home to Bournemouth on 19 May still to come, Chelsea will be looking to end the campaign on the back of a five-match winning run.