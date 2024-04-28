Analysis: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City

[Getty Images]

It gets to a certain point in the season where it seems Manchester City can put in an average performance and still win games.

Recent history tells us that when it matters, Pep Guardiola's side know how to turn it on.

At the City Ground, they were not at their best against an aggressive and fired up Nottingham Forest who are battling relegation.

But goals from Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland sealed the three points and ensured the Premier League title remains City's to lose as they sit one point off league-leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

City fans will be pleased to see Haaland on the score sheet after a two-game absence from the squad through injury.

Guardiola was without Phil Foden and Ruben Dias for the trip to Nottingham with both suffering with illness.

And there was further concern when goalkeeper Ederson had to be substituted at half-time after a clash with Willy Boly and the Brazilian left the City Ground with his left arm in a sling.

But their experience at this point in the season ultimately shone through and the title remains in their hands.

If both they and Arsenal keep winning, and City take advantage of their game in hand, then Guardiola's team will take the title by two points, securing a record fourth consecutive trophy.