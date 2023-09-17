Analysis: Can Notre Dame football cut back on penalties without losing its aggressiveness?

SOUTH BEND – Points have been remarkably plentiful for Notre Dame football through the first third of the regular season.

So have penalties.

Eight more assessed infractions (totaling 72 yards) were marched off against the ninth-ranked Irish in Saturday’s 41-17 win over Central Michigan. That included three offensive holding penalties, two personal fouls for roughing the passer and two more on special teams.

Junior Tuihalamaka left early on a kickoff with a 34-17 lead, and Spencer Shrader had a kickoff drift out of bounds for the second straight game.

Did we mention No. 6 Ohio State is headed here next weekend?

“If we don't beat Notre Dame, we're a good football team, man,” Irish coach Marcus Freeman said. “There were times in the first half and second half, penalties cost us. And if you look at the drives that didn't end well, there were a lot of self-inflicted wounds.”

Combined with last week’s 82 penalty yards (on 10 flags) in the win at N.C. State, this alarming uptick in zebra interactions has come at a troubling time.

In their 63-10 win over Western Kentucky, the Buckeyes (3-0) were penalized five times for 40 yards on Saturday, leaving their three-game total at 16 penalties for 146 yards.

Notre Dame (4-0) has exceeded those totals over the past two games and is now on pace for 69 regular-season penalties totaling 597 yards.

“Great football teams don’t beat themselves,” Freeman said. “Those penalties, man. We can’t have them. That’s not to our standard.”

Sam Hartman update: How is 'trouper' Sam Hartman after taking a hit for Notre Dame football?

Jack Kiser laments Notre Dame football penalties

After being flagged just five times for 45 yards through the first two runaway wins against Navy and FCS-level Tennessee State, weighted yellow projectiles have threatened to eclipse an otherwise blindingly bright runup to the first season-defining showdown.

“There’s so many flags,” graduate linebacker Jack Kiser said. “We can’t have that moving forward. In a tight game, those are going to matter.”

Even in a one-sided matchup, they can throw off the natural flow of the game the way hitting on “16” messes up a hand of blackjack.

Audric Estime’s career-high 176-yard rushing day would have been even mightier if not for a Holden Staes’ holding penalty that wiped out a 72-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

That play came immediately before the scariest moment of the afternoon: Sam Hartman’s third-and-10 fling that saw him take a shot to the lower leg and limp back to the sideline. Not even a declined holding penalty on right guard Rocco Spindler could protect Hartman on an extra play that never should have been necessary.

The other holding calls were against left guard Pat Coogan, wiping out a short run for Jadarian Price on the next series, and right tackle Blake Fisher in the second quarter, wiping out a short Hartman-to-Estime completion and backing the Irish up to their 8-yard line.

Two flags in a span of three plays set up the second Central Michigan touchdown just before halftime. Sophomore cornerback Jaden Mickey was called for interference in the end zone, and Howard Cross III jumped offsides on a Bauer sneak from the 1.

“I don’t think you’re going to be a disciplined team off one game,” said Kiser, who jumped offsides at N.C. State on the punt block unit. “It’s snap by snap. Every snap you have to be disciplined. But there are too many flags on the ground right now, and we have to clean that up, and we have to be a cleaner football team.”

Fine line between aggressive and selfish for Notre Dame football

As for the roughing calls, those were part of the effort to rattle backup Jase Bauer, a redshirt sophomore who was a late replacement for an ailing Bert Emanuel Jr.

Vyper Josh Burnham was flagged on the second series for a relatively mild tap, but defensive tackle Rylie Mills probably went too far on a second-quarter shove that moved the Chippewas into the red zone.

“It’s tough trying to toe that line between, ‘Do I take that extra step and get that extra hit on the quarterback or is it a half-second too late?’“ Kiser said. “Some of those, it’s tough. You don’t want to pull that out of a guy. You don’t want to tell him, ‘Stop! Slow down. Don’t play hard.’“

A former linebacker and defensive coordinator himself, Freeman shared that same concern a little earlier when asked if it was still possible to call the Irish a disciplined team after these past two flag-filled weeks.

“I think we’re a disciplined team,” Freeman said. “They’re an aggressive team. Are they disciplined? Absolutely. But they’re aggressive, and sometimes you have aggressive penalties.”

Freeman said he would reserve judgment on the roughing calls on Burnham and Mills until getting a chance to use his coach’s clicker.

“Was that an aggressive penalty or was that a selfish penalty?” he said. “I don’t know until I go back and watch the film, but what I won’t do is keep them on a leash. You’ve got to let these guys be aggressive.”

Two-time captain JD Bertrand, the middle linebacker and leading tackler the past two seasons, missed Saturday’s game as he recovered from a concussion. Also out were sixth-year safety DJ Brown, who tweaked a hamstring during the week; and tight end Mitchell Evans (concussion).

“When I tell them to come out of the locker room,” Freeman said, “it’s not, ‘Hey, don’t make a mistake.’ It’s not, ‘Don’t get a penalty.’ It’s, ‘You go attack.’ We’re trying to win the interval for five seconds, and you go as hard as you can.”

It’s all so confusing sometimes for a group that read Ryan Holiday’s “Discipline is Destiny: The Power of Self-Control” at Freeman’s insistence this summer. Every senior on the team was assigned a different chapter for the leadership talks that broke up the dog days of fall training camp.

“Sometimes you have penalties,” Freeman said. “Do I like to see penalties? Absolutely not. But it’s not a discipline issue. It’s an execution-and-fundamental issue that we have to continue to improve. If it’s a fundamental issue, we’ve got to coach better.”

That goes back to fixing mistakes with urgency.

“Holding is coaching,” he said. “We’ve got to coach it better, so I take accountability for that, not our players.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

