Analysis: No-drama OSU win a stark contrast to circus in Ann Arbor as The Game approaches

With all that’s swirling around a certain team north of the state border, Ohio State’s 38-3 victory Saturday night over Michigan State felt almost like an afterthought.

The Spartans have endured a miserable season, starting with the suspension and firing of coach Mel Tucker following accusations of sexual harassment. They hadn’t won a Big Ten game until beating Nebraska a week ago.

No. 1 Ohio State (10-0) was a 32½-point favorite and almost covered the spread by halftime. The second half was a chance to rest starters and give young players a chance to play. It had the vibe of a spring game by the end.

It was as close to a drama-free game as can be. That stood in stark contrast to Ohio State’s archrival. And let’s face it, in this year of the Big Two and the Little Twelve, everything is viewed through a Michigan prism.

Will Jim Harbaugh be on the Michigan sideline in two weeks in Ann Arbor?

Who has a better case in the Us Against the World contest? Is it Ohio State – think Ryan Day after Notre Dame – or Michigan? The edge goes to the Wolverines, who are probably right in believing the rest of the college football world is against them because of the sign-stealing scandal.

Michigan played inspired without Harbaugh in its 24-9 win at Penn State, though it helped that the Nittany Lions offense’s ineptitude was matched only by its lack of creativity and James Franklin’s typical big-game blunders.

Other than one pass rendered unofficial because of an interference call, Michigan didn’t even feel the need to attempt one throw for the final 2½ quarters.

While Michigan wanted to prove it could win in a tough environment with one arm behind its back, Ohio State played perhaps its most complete game of the season against Michigan State (3-7).

Some Ohio State fans have taken jabs at quarterback Kyle McCord this season because he hasn’t consistently played at a Heisman-contender level like his three predecessors. Watching Penn State’s Drew Allar flail should quiet the McCord critics.

McCord is improving, and Saturday night he was superb. He completed 22 of his first 26 passes and threw for a career-high 335 yards in only 2½ quarters of action. McCord has been playing with an ankle injury since the Notre Dame game, which undoubtedly affected his footwork. Day and McCord said that was noticeably better on Saturday.

“That was something we focused on during the week, having a good base and having my weight distribution right,” McCord said. “The O-line did a great job in pass protection. I don’t think there was really a time today when I dropped back and had pressure in my face, so I was able to step into the throws the way I wanted to. That’s a credit to the boys up front.”

It certainly helps to have Marvin Harrison Jr. as a target. It was as if Day wanted to ensure in front of a prime-time viewing audience that his star receiver would get a trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Harrison ran for one touchdown and caught two for scores and finished with seven catches for 149 yards.

Tight end Cade Stover returned after missing the Rutgers game and caught seven passes for 79 yards, including a nice grab on a 19-yard touchdown at the end of the first half to make it 35-3.

It was the first time since the Notre Dame game that Stover, running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Emeka Egbuka all played.

"We're getting all of our pieces back," Day said, "and I think you're starting to see our identity start to forge a little bit, what we're doing on offense. Some (years), it takes a little bit longer to figure that out. You’re seeing us play with more and more confidence.”

Ohio State’s defense continued its excellence despite missing three starters. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, the undisputed leader of the defense, didn’t play because of injury. Safeties Josh Proctor and Lathan Ransom also were out. Day said the injuries to Eichenberg and Proctor are short-term ones but that Ransom is expected to be out longer.

It took a few series for OSU’s defense to assert its dominance over Michigan State. The Spartans found some holes early. The defense didn’t get its first three-and-out until MSU’s fifth possession.

After that, OSU allowed little. Michigan State totaled 55 yards in its final 30 snaps. The Spartans lost yards on three of its last seven possessions.

“We had a big focus on playing really fast and playing really hard,” sophomore safety Sonny Styles said. “We came out and did that. We had some guys down this week, and guys were able to step up and execute.”

Consider the competition, to be sure, but the Buckeyes seem to be peaking. They have one more tune-up against Minnesota in the home finale before The Game in Ann Arbor.

Ohio State is looking more and more ready for that showdown.

