Analysis: Luton 2-4 Fulham

[Getty Images]

A Harry Wilson masterclass steered Fulham to an away victory on the final day against Luton.

Wilson recorded three direct goal contributions (one goal, two assists) to become the first Fulham player to achieve that feat in a Premier League match since Dimitar Berbatov vs Arsenal in November 2012.

He could have had another goal when he struck the crossbar after Reed's clever backheel from a free-kick.

Raul Jimenez came into the side in place of Rodrigo Muniz and scored twice, first slotting into the bottom corner from Wilson's pass and then heading home from Harrison Reed's free-kick after he ghosted in front of the Luton defence.

Fulham conceded 61 Premier League goals this campaign, only letting in more during the 2013-14 (85) and 2018-19 (81) campaigns in the competition, both of which saw the Cottagers relegated.

Marco Silva spoke after the match about feeling the team should have finished higher than 13th in the table but added that the season as a whole was "definitely" a successful one.