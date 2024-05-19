Analysis: Luton 2-4 Fulham

[Getty Images]

Despite their best attempts to stay in the league, Luton will be playing Championship football next season.

The Hatters made their fans proud with numerous displays in the top flight but their inability to defend in key moments proved costly.

Carlton Morris' equalised from the spot, with his 11th league goal, before Luton conceded just over a minute later as Fulham regained the lead.

Rob Edwards' side lost 11 home games in the league this season, their most ever in a single top-flight campaign.

They also conceded 85 league goals this term overall, with only Sheffield United (104) and Darmstadt (86) letting in more across Europe’s top five leagues.

However, the team have found the net in each of their last seven games in the league, scoring nine goals in that run.

The fans stuck with their team throughout and stayed at Kenilworth Road long after the final whistle to applaud the players who provided them with an unforgettable season.