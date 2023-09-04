Analysis of LSU football’s loss to Florida State
Breaking down LSU football’s 45-24 loss to Florida State.
Florida State scored 31 consecutive points in the second half.
FSU found some serious help in the transfer portal. The question is how far the Seminoles can go.
After a wild, news-filled offseason, Week 1 is finally here.
Here's how to watch this week's college football games, including Thursday's Big Ten kickoff.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
The Tigers won the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
“This is the lightest I’ve felt since I took over.”
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
