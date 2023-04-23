Analysis: New-look Richard Childress Racing showing newfound potency

A two-way podium finish during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on Feb. 5 might have suggested something was brewing with Richard Childress Racing. A dominant win at Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 26 — precisely three weeks later — might have further proved as such.

But a down-to-the-wire win at Talladega Superspeedway in the GEICO 500 on Sunday cemented it.

Cemented what, you might ask? Simple — while the 2023 season might still be in its relative infancy, the long-fabled — yet new-look — RCR team is turning heads in significant ways. Race trophies aren’t the only hardware the organization has its eyes set on, however.

It wants the Bill France Cup.

RELATED: Race results | At-track photos: Talladega-1 weekend

The obvious major factor ushering in 2023’s success comes in the form of Kyle Busch, who claimed his second win under the RCR banner following his GEICO 500 victory at Talladega. And while the effort wasn’t necessarily a dominant one for the No. 8 RCR Chevrolet, it was definitely a notable one. After all, the win was not only the team’s 13th at the 2.66-miler but the first since Oct. 23, 2011, when now-FOX Sports broadcaster Clint Bowyer found Victory Lane over then-RCR teammate Jeff Burton. And for Busch himself, the Talladega win was, too, a throwback of sorts, winning there for only the second time in his Cup career and his first since April 27, 2008, in his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“It’s awesome,” Busch said after the win. “I know they’ve (RCR) had a lot of superspeedway love for a long, long time. One of the best to ever do it was obviously one of the winningest ones. It’s fun to be able to come out here and be a part of this team and work with Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and all my guys. Pit stops today were fine. We were never really in a position to push hard, but we got everything to go our way and came out on top.”

Story continues

Then, there’s Austin Dillon. While his 38th-place finish at Talladega wasn’t the performance he or RCR wanted, the upside certainly remains for the 32-year-old’s No. 3 team. A silver medal during the LA Clash (ahead of Busch’s bronze), preseason or otherwise, suggests as such.

WATCH: Late wrecks, multiple overtimes highlight Talladega spring race

Whether looking at a 62-time Cup Series winner in Busch or a potential breakout candidate in Dillon can all pivot back to the same junction: RCR can contend now. No one doubted the long-term viability of the two-driver tandem, really — bringing in the ninth-winningest driver in Cup Series history in Busch during the offseason was a move emphasizing the team’s hunger to vie for a championship in due time.

Instead, to some in preseason chatter, there were concerns about how quickly RCR could contend. Perhaps not this year, one could’ve argued — an adjustment for Busch would likely be in the works after being at JGR for 15 years. The Next Gen car’s sophomore season might have been another hurdle for Busch and Dillon alike, especially with Rowdy’s move from Toyota to Chevy. Perhaps 2024 was the year, instead.

However, a dramatic win for the team at Talladega instead put any need for doubting title contention to bed. While the team was certainly ready to contend in the future, it’s now ready to contend in the present. Busch’s two wins alone through 10 races is more than JGR has collectively put together thus far, and if Dillon’s ability to turn heads late in the season is any indicator, then perhaps both drivers could make significant noise come September, October and November. Time will tell, but so far, so good.

While barely a quarter of the 2023 season is complete, one driver has already left his mark with another having the potential to do so quickly. For RCR, the potential has already been highlighted, and if that ceiling continues to rise as the remainder of the season unfolds, then perhaps the team can have a chance to hoist its first driver championship since 1994 when Dale Earnhardt did so.

With plenty of season left, the options are endless for the entire field. In the case of RCR, however, one thing has already been proven — it’s here to stay.

Cement it.