Analysis: A look at 10 of the most impactful transfers entering the Big 12

The college football season is less than 90 days away and that means it’s time to start taking a deeper look at TCU and the rest of the Big 12.

With the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, the league projects to be wide open once again which is why transfer portal additions will be key for everybody in the league.

That linemen your team acquired in the portal could be a difference between your quarterback staying healthy all year or missing a critical game late in the season. Over the next few weeks the Star-Telegram will go around the conference analyzing some of the top players and storylines for the 2024 season.

First up is look at the 10 most impactful transfers Big 12 teams have signed this off-season. This will include transfers from December and post-spring practice window. Let’s jump right to it:

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU linebacker

Breakdown: Anytime you can add an all-conference linebacker to your defense it’s a significant pickup. Elarms-Orr was second-team All-Pac 12 last season with California as he had a team-high 92 tackles, six quarterback hurries, 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception. What’s more impressive is that Elarms-Orr did that in a conference that produced three first round quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Bo Nix and Michael Penix). Elarms-Orr was a standout during the Horned Frogs’ spring practice and could be the team’s leading tackler.

247Sports rated Elarms-Orr as the No. 16 linebacker to enter the portal.

Dayon Hayes, Colorado defensive lineman

Breakdown: Coach Prime emphasized both sides of the line of scrimmage in the portal and landed a number of players that should provide an immediate impact. Hayes was a standout at Pittsburgh with a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Viewed as a top-50 prospect in the portal, Hayes is the type of player that can help change the Buffaloes’ defense.

Dequan Finn, Baylor quarterback

Breakdown: After being plagued by inconsistent quarterback play since the run to a Big 12 title in 2021, Baylor hopes to have found its answer under center with the Toledo quarterback transfer. A three-year starter with the Rockets, Finn is coming off his best collegiate season. He completed a season-high 63.4 percent of his passes along with a career-high 2,657 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to nine picks.

Finn is also a dual-threat weapon as he rushed for over 1,700 rushing yards including 563 and seven touchdowns last season. Baylor coach Dave Aranda desperately needs Finn to have a big season in Waco.

Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech tight end

Breakdown: A top-100 transfer from Arizona State, Conyers is hoping to have a breakout season in Texas Tech’s offense. With the Sun Devils, Conyers had 30 receptions for 362 yards after having 38 receptions, 422 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He could be a reliable target for Behren Morton in the fall.

Jack Kelly, BYU LB

Breakdown: BYU dipped down to the FCS level to grab Kelly from Weber State and Kelly was one of the top players to make the jump up a level. Kelly was extremely productive, in 28 games for the Wildcats he produced 85 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, seven pass breakups and an interception. Kelly led the Big Sky in sacks with 10.5 last season.

You never know how the talent will translate from FCS to FBS, but if Kelly can keep up his production he’ll provide a much needed boost to what was one of the worst defenses in the Big 12.

K.J. Jefferson, UCF quarterback

Breakdown: Jefferson was one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC during his time at Arkansas, especially when he was being coached up by Kendal Briles. After throwing for over 2,600 yards and rushing for over 600 yards in back-to-back seasons Jefferson saw his numbers dip across the board as the Razorbacks struggled. Now he’ll be in the Big 12, where he has a case as the league’s top passer.

Jefferson is a big reason why the Knights could be a sleeper pick for the Big 12 title game.

Dylan Edwards, Kansas State running back

Breakdown: TCU fans will remember the former Colorado running back well as Edwards put on a show in the Buffaloes’ shocking win over the Horned Frogs in last year’s season opener. Edwards had 135 receiving yards and four total touchdowns against TCU. However, Edwards would score just one touchdown the rest of the season and didn’t have a game where he rushed for at least 60 yards. Much of that has to do with Colorado’s offensive line and pass happy scheme.

Now Edwards will be reunted with little league teammate Avery Johnson and the physical offensive line of the Wildcats. Don’t be surprised if Edwards has a breakout season.

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati quarterback

Breakdown: Year 1 in the Big 12 wasn’t pretty for the Bearcats as they limped to a 3-9 record and won just one conference game. The lack of a competent passing attack set Cincy back as the Bearcats averaged just 209 a game last season with Emory Jones. That’s where Sorsby, the Indiana transfer comes into play as Cincinnati is hopeful he can be an upgrade under center. In seven starts Sorsby threw for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Dorian Singer, Utah wide receiver

Breakdown: A season ago Singer was viewed as one of the top players in the portal after leaving Arizona for USC. With the Wildcats Singer had 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022. Despite Lincoln Riley’s reputation for having a receiver friendly offense, Singer didn’t have nearly the same impact with just 289 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans. While the Utes brought in a number of receivers, Singer has shown he can be a true No. 1 receiver and he should be a top weapon for returning quarterback Cameron Rising.

Tre Smith, Arizona defensive lineman

Breakdown: New Arizona coach Brent Brennan made sure to bring some reinforcements with him to Tuscon after a successful stint at San Jose State. Smith was one of Brennan’s top defensive playmakers posting 31 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble last season. He was voted first team All-Mountain West Conference and should be an immediate difference maker up front for the Wildcats.