Analysis: Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United

Sheffield United had not won at Anfield since 1994, and no-one gave them a chance of causing a shock victory.

Liverpool eventually secured the three points, but the Blades made it a lot tougher for the hosts than anyone expected.

Boss Chris Wilder had said he needed a "top, top" performance from his side and they nearly took the lead inside the opening 90 seconds, only for James McAtee to have a shot well saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

A huge frustration for Wilder was the fact Liverpool were gifted the lead when goalkeeper Ivo Grbic's 17th-minute clearance was charged down by Darwin Nunez and went into the net.

Sheffield United rode their luck, but Jayden Bogle had an effort saved at the end of the first half to show the game was still alive, before Gustavo Hamer's header bounced in off Conor Bradley for an own goal to leave it 1-1.

But, just as the away fans started to believe in claiming a brilliant result, Alexis Mac Allister scored with a truly stunning 25-yard strike, which zoomed into the top corner for surely one of the goals of the season.

The relief and delight around Anfield was evident and it was not until Cody Gakpo headed in a third goal in the 90th minute before the result many people had expected all night finally came to happen.

Wilder can be proud of his side's fight and spirit though as they gave the league leaders a huge fright.