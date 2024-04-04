Analysis: Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United

[Reuters]

Liverpool made harder work of it than expected, but they get the deserved victory to jump over Arsenal and go back to the top of the Premier League.

With 14 minutes of normal time left, it looked like the Reds would be suffering a devastating result to their title hopes and the home fans were starting to get nervous.

It needed something special - and Alexis Mac Allister provided it with a truly stunning 25-yard strike, which zoomed into the top corner for surely one of the goals of the season.

The relief and delight around Anfield was evident and it was not until Cody Gakpo headed in a third goal in the 90th minute before the result many people had expected all night finally came to happen.

Sheffield United battled bravely and turned this into a really good contest when it looked like they would be easily swept away after goalkeeper Ivo Grbic had handed Liverpool a 17th-minute lead when his clearance bounced off Darwin Nunez and into the net.

But Jayden Bogle had an effort saved at the end of the first half to show the game was still alive, before Gustavo Hamer's header bounced in off Conor Bradley for an own goal to leave it 1-1.

The hopes of Arsenal and Manchester City fans were rising only for Mac Allister's moment of brilliance to dash those hopes, for today at least.

Liverpool go to Old Trafford knowing the title still is in their control. Now it's eight league games to go, win them all and Jurgen Klopp will leave with a second Premier League winners' medal.