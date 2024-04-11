Analysis: Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta

[Getty Images]

The alarm bells were ringing loud and clear at Anfield after Liverpool were comprehensively beaten by Atalanta to leave their Europa League hopes hanging by a thread.

The Reds know all about incredible turnarounds in Europe but unless they come up with another in Italy next Thursday, Liverpool's players can forget about giving Jurgen Klopp a dream send-off in the final in Dublin on 22 May.

Liverpool have thrilled and entertained their supporters throughout the season but this was an awful performance littered with abysmal marking and mistakes.

It could not have come at a worse time.

The games are coming thick and fast and Klopp's team have little time to recover before the visit of Crystal Palace to Anfield on Sunday.

Then it's off to Italy to try and salvage this tie before three successive away games in the Premier League inside a week against Fulham, Everton and West Ham.

With a league title still to be won, Klopp will hope this is nothing more than a blip.

On a night of few positives, Diogo Jota returned from injury to make his first appearance since 17 February.

Not even Jota could save Liverpool on this occasion.