Analysis: Keys trends in Saints Week 3 win vs. Patriots

The New Orleans Saints reclaimed their identity in Week 3 with a sharply executed 28-13 win against the New England Patriots — it just might not have been accomplished with the style of play most expected. The past 15 years were defined by a methodical passing game; both by design around an elite accurate passer, and by necessity as clock control for a defense that was, well, inexpedient.

With the changing of the hand at quarterback came an all-around loss of potency for the New Orleans offense. A significant amount of which is due to having Jameis Winston under center.

After two weeks of, frankly, bewildering outings for a team not known for such extremes, the return to the median at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday is what we should expect out of the 2021 Saints. While the jury may still be out on whether defense wins championships at the NFL level, this unit is emphatically making a case in an era dominated by the aerial game. Here are some trends I picked up on:

No penalties, no problem

New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates after his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Before breaking down specifics, the team stats tell a clear, promising story in comparison to past season starts. In the Saints’ 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last season, the defense conceded five first downs from penalties, 59% third-down efficiency, 3-of-4 red zone attempts, and the team incurred 10 penalties for 129 yards. The following 37-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers: four first downs from penalties, 45% third-down efficiency, 4-of-5 red zone attempts, and 8 team penalties for 83 yards. Last week’s inexplicable 26-7 loss to the Panthers warned of a similar reversion; Carolina picked up six first downs by penalty as the Saints allowed a 53% third-down conversation rate, 2-of-3 red zone attempts, and 11 team penalties for 115 total yards. While turnovers and sacks play a lot into these numbers, the formula for opponents was quite clear: pick up first downs awarded by penalty-ridden defensive play, convert about half of their third down attempts, and succeed in the red zone. And that was insurmountable for an offense led by Drew Brees. It shouldn’t be surprising that a Sunday’s stat sheet illustrates an antithesis. The Saints allowed just one first down by penalty – the sole defensive penalty committed by New Orleans – the unit was stout and steadfast. New England had a 37% third down conversion rate, went 0-of-1 in the red zone, and Mac Jones’ three interceptions were nails in his own coffin. The defense made stops when it mattered, were near-error free, and allowed Bill Belichick’s offense just one trip to the red zone – only to stifle them entirely. That 82-yard, nine-minute Patriots drive ending without a touchdown should instill confidence that this unit is all bend, no break. There was one long gain on a 27-yard completion; past teams often quickly downward spiraled on late big plays. Once inside the red zone, not one play gained more than four yards in the air or on the ground for New England. That final down sequence: no gain, -1-yard gain, and a 4-yard completion on 3rd and 11. This is a new Saints team, and it’s not due to Brees’ retirement.

Veteran presence matters

New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) run onto the field prior to an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

While injuries don’t excuse everything, they can’t be discounted in the night-and-day performance by the New Orleans defense. It was palpable in the Patriots first drive – a quick three-and-out. Marcus Williams showcased his immensely impressive tackling skills on their initial run, held pace with Marshon Lattimore to swarm Nelson Agholor for a deep incompletion, and was right there to bail Demario Davis out on a 35-yard attempt to James White – as if he needed it. The following series saw C.J. Gardner-Johnson flaunt his most underrated skill as a blitzer in a quick sack on Mac Jones out the gate. Davis’ tracking abilities were brilliantly showcased in his immediate blow up on a screen pass intended for J.J. Taylor. Past third-and-long attempts often left fans watching huge completions through their hands; at best, the tackle always happened right past the down marker. Showing immense situational awareness – and continued to do so throughout – Lattimore swarmed Kendrick Bourne and used his body weight to force him short by several yards. What was made most clear on Sunday is Demario Davis is the best player on the Saints and it’s not even close. He recorded seven solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass deflections while sustaining lights-out pass coverage and staunch run defense. Quite frankly, he’s closely followed by a formidable trio in the secondary in Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. For not much discussion on the safety group through the offseason, it’s by far the strongest unit on the team between Williams, Gardner-Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins, who continues to defy the concept of time and endurance. Another unit that looked entirely different than last week was the defensive line. Cameron Jordan has caught a lot of flak for lack of production in terms of sacks and QB hits, despite continuously bringing pressure in the pocket. But this was a game where he needed to step up, take advantage of a vulnerable line absent Trent Brown, and be a leader in a pass rush that failed to rattle Sam Darnold whatsoever. Consider it accomplished as Jordan swarmed the pocket all day alongside Tanoh Kpassagnon, who is easily the steal of free agency.

New playmakers prove value of coaching

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taken down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New Orleans is frequently praised for the pedigree of its coaching staff – there’s a reason Sean Payton was willing to pay a king’s ransom to retain Ryan Nielsen this offseason. There’s a reason the lack of adjustments in Week 2 proved a critical difference maker. And there’s a reason the Saints continually produce playmakers out of prospects a lot of teams wouldn’t glance twice at. That doesn’t take away from how extraordinarily imposing that group of players were on Sunday – to the point of entirely outperforming expectations across the board. Remember when Kaden Elliss was lost in the linebacker depth chart? The underwhelming sigh when they re-signed PJ Williams? Out of all the jersey numbers that kept catching my eye in the backfield, those two were near the top of my list. They also play bizarrely well in tandem. After stuffing Jakobi Meyers five yards short of the down, the two lined up as blitzers on 3rd & 5 at the start of the second quarter; Williams nearly got to Jones as Elliss got his hands up and they forced an early incompletion that landed at the feet of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Williams. Per Pro Football Focus, Kaden Ellis was the third-highest graded Saints player in run defense – Lattimore and Jordan edging him out – and P.J. Williams the fifth highest in coverage. Paulson Adebo was drafted as a developmental prospect not slated to start the season, let alone run away with CB2 by Week 3. He hadn’t played a snap since 2019, was taken in the third-round to sit behind Ken Crawley – and later Bradley Roby – yet took the field against Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 and hasn’t wavered since. The paramount quality in his performance Sunday were in the plays following ones he got burned in. To literally illustrate it, Mac Jones tried the exact same play targeting Jakobi Meyers with Adebo in coverage twice after a successful first down. Adebo made sure there wasn’t a second completion. The sole Patriots touchdown came on a deep ball to Kendrick Bourne against Adebo in the fourth quarter. On their first play after the two-minute warning, Jones tried testing him twice yet again. While the throw wasn’t entirely there, Adebo certainly was. Another rookie outperforming what were essentially little to no expectations? Staunch tackler Pete Werner. Say what you will about the wide receiver group, the team’s draft approach, but it’s impossible to argue they don’t know how to scout talent. Not just that but cultivate legitimate skill players at positions many first-rounders flounder at their rookie season.

Case for sticking to – and defying – the gameplan

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) steps into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Orleans ran the ball 39 times for 171 yards in their dominant Week 1 win. Last week, a measly 17 carries – five of which by Winston and Hill – spelled an easy loss. Against Bill Belichick, the formula was simple: protect the football, win the special teams battle, and control the clock. It’s how both coaches philosophically see the game; a head-to-head matchup puts these points of emphasis on steroids. When the Saints got the ball with about 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter, it was no secret to either coach what that drive would look like. Just as it’s no secret what transpires when Hill takes a snap under center; it doesn’t change the fact the opponent now must defend the run option twice. Primarily in a blocking role Sunday, Hill had 6 carries for 32 yards and a rushing touchdown. Prior to this drive, Hill had two carries in the first quarter that each went for three yards. Early in the third quarter, his handoff to Kamara recorded negative yardage. It’s safe to say most watching from home elicited a groan or two when Hill marched out snap after snap in that clock-eating drive. It’s hard to say whether that was exactly how Sean Payton envisioned it, or whether he took a quick survey of what was working and what was making Belichick lick his chops. Very unfortunate for Jameis Winston is the absolute disappointment the offensive line has been, and each game illuminates the absurd importance of Erik McCoy at center. Winston was running the game with one hand tied behind his back; this was to be a conservative, boring ground game that doesn’t play to Winston’s strengths as a passer. Rather than pick apart poor decisions on a couple of throws, I’ll wager Winston was between a rock and a hard place with this gameplan; not entirely dissimilar to Taysom Hill’s game manager role against the Denver Broncos. But an intangible I’ve held highly is the ability to convert on third down when it counts. Winston did so twice in the final drive with a smartly placed ball to Deonte Harris and a two-yard rush. Now, the remainder of the drive favored Taysom Hill and his strengths. Rather than push Winston to face a heavy defensive front with basically no reliable targets past Harris and Marquez Callaway, and almost no time to throw behind the offensive line, Sean Payton correctly predicted his best chance involved Hill. Early in the quarterback competition this offseason, a priority for the winner was their ability to utilize Kamara. For Winston, that requires a supporting cast of moving parts that thus far have yet to mesh and allow that connection to succeed. When New Orleans played the Atlanta Falcons with Hill under center last season, Kamara himself noticed a way to play the two of them off one another – his successful gamble led to a rewarding touchdown. Say what you will about Hill’s quarterbacking abilities, but he’s certainly not known for his mobility navigating the pocket. Instead, his highlights now include hurdling a defender entirely for a critical 14-yd gain. Perhaps it was the earlier employment of similar installs, albeit unsuccessful. Or perhaps that was the plan all along. Hill and Kamara combined for nine carries on 13 plays for 54 rushing yards – over a third of the team’s total. But that drive illuminated two important things: Winston can deliver when it counts, and Hill can singlehandedly win a football game without a single pass attempt. Neither should be discounted on a day the offense won’t draw much remembrance.

