Analysis: Is James Wiseman the Charlotte Hornets’ best fit in this NBA draft?

First in a series of analyses on candidates for the Charlotte Hornets’ No. 3 pick:

What the NBA knows about center James Wiseman is intriguing. But there isn’t much of a resume.

Wiseman played just three college games for Memphis before withdrawing from school. That means he hasn’t played organized basketball in nearly a year heading into Wednesday’s NBA draft.

His potential appears huge as his dimensions: A 7-footer with a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan. Wiseman could no doubt address areas of great need for the Hornets, particularly rebounding and rim-protection.

But is he their best option in a league evolving away from traditional centers? Is he worth trading up from No. 3 to assure the Hornets get him?

Situation

Wiseman abruptly left Memphis following an NCAA investigation. Wiseman has said he’s unaware of any wrongdoing. In those three games, he averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and three blocks.

Wiseman was already on the NBA’s radar in high school for his length and athletic grace. But the NBA game has evolved away from classic low-post centers, toward big men like Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Davis who can shoot and ball-handle away from the lane.

While at his best, Wiseman has been compared to former Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors star Chris Bosh, his impact on the NBA

Fit

NBA sources have told The Observer the Hornets are highly interested in acquiring Wiseman.

The Hornets were last in the NBA in defensive-rebounding percentage, a flaw that must be addressed. Also, rim-protection was an issue; the Hornets were 25th among 30 teams in shots blocked.

Hornets coach James Borrego never settled on a center rotation last season. Two of those three centers — Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez — are free agents. The other center, Cody Zeller, enters the last season on his contract.

Through the draft, free agency or both, the Hornets must add a center or centers in the next few weeks.

Argument for the Hornets drafting James Wiseman

Story continues

He fits obvious Hornets areas of need with his rare combination of size and athleticism, and he might have the highest ceiling in this draft class. Wiseman has sometimes been compared to former Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors star Chris Bosh.

“I liken him to a Chris Bosh-type player, and Bosh turned out pretty damn good,” said ESPN basketball analyst and Charlottean Jay Bilas, who says Wiseman is one of the smarter players he’s seen pass through the college game.

“I think he’s uber talented. His mobility laterally and in a straight line is at a high level for someone seven feet tall,” Bilas said on a media conference call. “A high-level rebounder and a guy who can block shots. He can finish around the rim and has a reliable, repeating (shooting) stroke.

“Is he a 40% 3-point shooter from NBA range? No. But I think he’s going to be able to stretch out that range” over time.

Argument against the Hornets drafting James Wiseman

How he plays goes against the trend of a small-ball, position-less NBA. Bilas’ rankings of the top players in this draft are Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards first, then Wiseman, then New Zealand point guard LaMelo Ball. Bilas says he Wiseman would have topped his rankings years ago, when the center position was more vital to NBA success.

“Five, ten years ago, I would have said Wiseman (first) and wouldn’t have hesitated,” Bilas said. “The game has changed.”

Working against the Wiseman-to-Charlotte narrative is that the Hornets might have to trade up to get him (the Minnesota Timberwolves have the first pick, the Golden State Warriors the second). That would could cost Charlotte a young rotation player or future draft pick.