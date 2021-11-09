Analysis: Identity crisis becomes critical in Saints’ Week 9 loss vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints reached an impasse in their search for an identity in Sunday’s 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. While the team has been rightly lauded for finding some beauty in chaos this season, Sunday’s defeat showed how tumultuous that ride can be – and the risks that come with it. The sloppy defeat made several season trends once uncharacteristic officially impossible to ignore.

Is this defense capable of being elite? Seven weeks have all but proven that; but teams are only as good as their weakest link, and capability is only valuable in its execution. We’ve seen several games this season largely won by the defensive unit, but Sunday showed they’re not invincible. It’s hard to place full blame when the offense failed to score a single point by halftime. Fans in the Caesars Superdome took clear note of Sean Payton’s disappointment in last week’s crowd noise, but the fourth quarter excitement quickly fell eerily silent.

Mistakes culpable in the team’s earlier losses to the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants reared their head, making an ugly trend for once not limited to the defense. The search for an identity once-patient has reached its climax. Chaos is hard to thrive in, and the Saints are perhaps the best at exploiting adversity. Sunday showed how quickly that can become insurmountable. Here’s the good, the bad, and the ugly on the state of the team:

Defensive roundup: By the numbers

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) hits Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

If football was a 30-minute sport, the defense would be on its way to the Super Bowl, dragging the offense along for a few punts and field goals. By the time Atlanta reached the end zone before halftime, New Orleans had only conceded a field goal. The secondary was breaking down in coverage and failing to get to Matt Ryan but had forced two punts and a turnover on downs. Meanwhile, the offense continued to see drives quite literally slip through receivers’ hands; the Falcons held them to three punts and a turnover on downs through the half.

The defense’s kryptonite is apparent: explosive plays, third down and red zone conversions, costly penalties, and a player with over 100 receiving yards. All surfaced in their early losses last year, and a season trend thought to have been put to rest following the Week 4 loss to the Giants. In the last two games, the defense has been guilty of nearly all these habits. The primary factor was that none seemed to matter, and the steadfast mentality of the unit eventually won out.

Some of those metrics remained present. Atlanta was 3-of-5 in the red zone, had seven explosive plays for more than 20 yards, and Cordarrelle Patterson had his first 100-yard game of the season. They were a mere 5-of-13 on third down and awarded just two first downs by penalty. While New Orleans was guilty of 10 total penalties for 74 yards, the remaining 8 were committed by the offense.

Four of the seven explosive plays over 20 yards allowed happened in the first half. Two were involved in Atlanta’s touchdown drive, and one in their field goal. The defense has shown in prior matchups their ability to handle big gains and patiently recover; the bounce back from this loss should be no different. For once, the numbers were overshadowed by patterns and players.

Coverage confusion: In employment and personnel

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) gestures after making a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

One trend that loomed large was linebackers frequently dropped back deep alongside safeties – to no avail nearly every time. Matt Ryan’s first deep 34-yard completion to Patterson had Kwon Alexander and Marcus Williams in coverage. Alexander was similarly involved in the 39-yard completion to Kyle Pitts alongside Marshon Lattimore. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a blitz assignment on the play; perhaps better utilized in coverage. Alexander also appeared to have a clear lane to Matt Ryan and didn’t pounce like Demario Davis; he plainly sat back and allowed Pitts time to get open and Ryan to patiently let the play develop.

While less explosive, a 13-yard gain that same drive ran through puzzling zone coverage, and something stuck out from the press box perspective. It happened again a drive later on a 7-yard completion to Russell Gage. Both plays looked plucked straight from Tampa Bay’s playbook in their usage of Chris Godwin last week on cross routes and slants.

Rather than draw from the talented pool of defensive backs capable of man coverage, it felt like the Saints tried to account for the loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson with linebackers. By the second half, the tandem of Marcus Williams and Kwon Alexander stuck out like a sore thumb. Both were involved in the third explosive play of the half; Alexander looked a bit lost at times and that allowed Pitts a 16-yard completion. A latter completion to Pitts had Alexander just standing there, and he followed it up with the first defensive taunting penalty of the day.

A look at the snap counts reinforces this trend. Alexander had a season-high 46 total snaps with 25 in coverage. His Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 29.4 was his lowest since joining the team last season. Alexander was brought in mid-season as a necessary coverage compliment to Davis and considerable upgrade over Alex Anzalone; a game like this wouldn’t have mattered much in last year’s context. The difference this year is who was absent in his place: Pete Werner. The idea this season has largely been for Alexander to serve best in coverage while Werner acclimated to the team and shone in run defense. It’s hardly a coincidence that his snap count drastically dropped in Sunday’s loss; with a season-high of 82 and averaging 30-40 each game, Werner played just 12 snaps against Atlanta.

Not just that, but Werner has been more heavily involved in coverage than I was even aware of. Of his 242 snap counts, 129 have been in coverage. Werner played just one snap in coverage in Sunday’s loss. Alexander was thought to be the coverage linebacker, but he lost the ball in a way Werner just doesn’t. Werner’s tracking and diagnostic abilities have been a standout all season, but their significance hadn’t stuck out until they were painfully absent.

That’s not to place blame all on Alexander, but it begs questioning the decisions made in terms of usage and failure to recognize whether the better player was on the field. Even Kaden Elliss made more of an impact in his limited snaps. My attention on Alexander also illuminated the other point of issue: safety zone assignments. Sloppy is a concise way to put it. That’s been a sore spot in both wins and losses this season.

A significant memory from the loss is certainly Paulson Adebo’s blown coverage on Patterson that allowed a 64-yard proverbial nail in the coffin. What I equally saw was a wide-open lane with no blocker in front of Alexander lined up to blitz; he was so sluggish on the snap that he didn’t even get close. I find it hard to fault the third-rookie rookie cornerback with the fourth-highest team snaps, who hadn’t previously stuck out like Bradley Roby did last week or Alexander quite plainly that same game. And it’s not entirely fair to blame a singular player in coverage when this team is built on pass rush and the trenches. Marcus Davenport has been an absolute playmaker since his return, but the unit hasn’t had much to show for its prowess. Matt Ryan had one of the best outings of his career on Sunday, but much like the Saints defense, his kryptonite is clear: a collapsed pocket and a sack count that comes much sooner than the penultimate drive.

Identity crisis: Figurative and literal

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) is defended by Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The beauty in winning ugly previously perfected by New Orleans this season was always to serve as a Band-Aid. Jameis Winston fairly needed time to acclimate to a new offense and system he’d only been anointed to lead just weeks before the season opener. His personal struggles largely exterminated by Week 2; what remained were factors to plague this offense all season. And by factors, I mean players. It’s time to call a spade a spade, and to call the receivers a problem would be a disservice to previous corps. This is without a doubt the most talentless group of pass catchers in the league. Unfortunately, Michael Thomas is no longer slated to join them; this matchup was the first true litmus test of the offense in full knowledge of that.

Rather than rise to the occasion the way the defense has done all season, they quite literally dropped the ball. The amount of drops not worth analysis; the inconsistency has been the only constant. Trevor Siemian has outperformed the role of third-string quarterback in an unprecedented way. His fourth-quarter comeback nothing short of surgical, and the intangible steel nerves of Brees reminiscent in his composure throughout. Just as Winston had been subjected to all season, Siemian was failed by nearly every unit in his supporting cast.

As noted in the defensive breakdown, there were 10 penalties for 74 yards by the Saints. Just two of those committed by defenders. In New Orleans’ opening drive, the offense was methodical and leaned on its known strengths. The first five plays amassed 38 yards all on the ground between Alvin Kamara and Alex Armah. Siemian’s first pass was a third down completion to Deonte Harris – unquestionably the best receiver on the team – for 9 yards. The next play nullified by a holding penalty on Eric McCoy. Immediately after a false start by James Hurst to end the first quarter. This set Siemian up for a 1st and 25 and an incompletion hard to blame either party for at that stage. On the next down came a delay of game penalty, and that set up a 3rd and 29 with a very unsuccessful and puzzlingly screen pass called for Harris; Siemian looked nowhere else, and it was almost automatic. By this point, Siemian is 2-of-5 passes for 8 yards. But the Saints had outgained Atlanta on the ground 69 yards to 11 and was exactly the game plan for a divisional matchup with a third-string quarterback. By the end of the half, New Orleans had outrushed the Falcons with 83 yards – but no score to show for it.

Two drives later McCoy incurred his second holding penalty and put Siemian right back in a tough spot. He followed with a 5-yard completion and an incompletion on third down. Hard to imagine a single quarterback succeeding in these conditions, let alone one third on the depth chart. A crucial drive following Atlanta’s second touchdown in the third quarter was similarly stifled by an offensive holding penalty on Tre’Quan Smith, followed by the same infraction on Trautman two plays later. The next drive would see the second false start penalty committed by James Hurst. But something happened on the drive with the two holding penalties. A spark on offense by a particular player.

You would’ve thought Drew Brees had entered the game the way the Super Dome reacted when Hill lined up for the first time under center. The roar of the crowd frankly took me aback. While trivialized and rightly criticized at times, Hill wasn’t fooling anyone on a 4th and 1 substitution. We say that, and yet defenses continue to fall for the trap often enough to justify it. Hill has been the spark of many games throughout his controversial NFL career. It’s come on a blocked punt on special teams, a touchdown reception, a fake punt, and keenly timed encroachment penalties. That drive-extending penalty set up a 36-yard completion by Siemian to Kamara the following play. He then handed it off to Kamara and threw two subsequent deep incompletions to the exact same spot to Kenny Stills and Marquez Callaway – neither of which on Siemian. Neither was the negative yardage on Ingram’s run the following drive. And that’s exactly the point.

Siemian’s two touchdown drives were surgical, and his poise in the face of continuous adversity a pleasantly surprising and strong trait. He led a comeback that could easily be a career performance, but the result is what matters in Week 9. If we’re fairly judging by metrics the same we did Winston, two things can be true: Siemian can be a good – even great – quarterback, and it might not make a difference. The receiving group is as it stands, Siemian is ultimately less talented than Winston, yet Winston took seven games to make this offense work.

A lot of scores likely read different if Winston doesn’t convert a multitude of third and fourth downs with his legs, nor if he doesn’t keep defenses honest with one heck of a deep ball. Keep in mind Winston flew several receivers out to practice ahead of this offseason, took first team reps all through training camp and converted when it mattered. Siemian may be capable of the last trait, but he’s objectively missing chemistry and capability to make it work with the team’s starting receivers. Garrett Griffin and Kevin White becoming primary looks in the passing game was great against Tampa Bay, but that’s not a season-winning formula. As clearly shown in their disappearance from Sunday’s game plan in an offense ran for starters.

Taysom Hill was validly criticized through the quarterback competition for his inability to progress through reads, lacking pocket awareness, faulty accuracy, and failure to extend drives with his best-known trait. Attempting to make sense of his usage in the loss is pure speculation intertwined with unknowable health status of his concussion. The same can’t be said for the impact he made once finally put under center. Immediately Atlanta’s defense panicked, lost assignments, and Hill swiftly and decisively threw one of his better passes to Tre’Quan Smith for 14 yards; he immediately followed with a deep 19-yard completion to Deonte Harris. Hill was primed to take off with the ball before Hurst’s false start penalty led to a quarterback switch.

A switch I frankly missed in the press box, and one that led to a game-altering fumble recovery by the Falcons. I initially thought Hill had remained in; I all but planned to never utter the argument for him again. It’s inarguable had that been the case, we’d never hear the end of Hill costing this game for the Saints, and why he should never be an NFL starting quarterback.

Not that the fumble was all on Siemian, but why is he not held to the same standards? He had a few near-disastrous throws called back by penalties against the Buccaneers, all of which I had all but forgotten. That small glimpse of Hill illuminated several things. He had immediate chemistry with WR1 and WR2 cold off the bench; comparative to Siemian’s instant connection with Griffin and White last week. Hill was sharp and didn’t costly wait for plays to develop to a detriment. Unsurprisingly, he showcased a connection with the receivers he’d taken reps with all summer, while amid a two-pony quarterback competition. And the electric reaction reverberated throughout a now-shaking Dome. Ironically, he found himself on the other side of the coin watching his game-changing momentum stifled by another quarterback under center. The costly turnover returned for 32 yards was cashed in immediately by Atlanta for a touchdown. Suddenly, a comeback freshly revived by Hill became a 23-6 deficit New Orleans would never recover from.

The defense proved capable of remaining in the football game, but the offense equally proved official inability to convert points when it counts. A 5-3 team that wishes to remain in playoff contention has an offense back at square one, and a less talented quarterback under center. One can validly hold the opinion Hill is not and will never be QB1 material; Siemian was arguably fourth on the depth chart heading into the season. Is it sincerely that outlandish to see if the true backup quarterback gives the team its best chance to win?

If Winston struggled with foraging a team identity, to expect the same from Siemian at this stage is frankly expecting the next coming of Brees. This is the Saints receiving group as it stands, and even the potential what-ifs of Odell Beckham Jr. don’t bolster playoff-caliber promise. Winston proved capable of elevating this offense without Michael Thomas. Siemian hasn’t yet made that case. Is it possible? Not sure. But it begs giving Taysom Hill a shot at leading a team he’s been an intricate part of since 2018.

