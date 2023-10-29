Analysis: Harrison, Henderson and a stout defense may be the formula Buckeyes must rely on

MADISON, Wis. – Perhaps this is just who these 2023 Ohio State Buckeyes are.

Saturday night's 24-10 victory over Wisconsin was certainly no masterpiece.

Luke Fickell's Badgers were playing with a backup quarterback and lost their best player, running back Braelon Allen, at the end of the first half. Yet until TreVeyon Henderson ran for a 33-yard touchdown with 5:15 left, Ohio State's victory wasn't secure.

Henderson's return after missing three games because of what he termed a "cheap shot" against Notre Dame gave the No. 3 Buckeyes (8-0) a needed jolt. The junior accounted for 207 yards – 162 rushing and 42 receiving.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. showed again what a wondrous talent he is with two touchdown catches and 123 receiving yards.

But even with Harrison and Henderson, the Buckeyes' offense sputtered more often than not. Ohio State had only one three-and-out in its first 10 possessions, but most of the time the Buckeyes threatened, they faltered. Kyle McCord's two interceptions – his first since the season opener – didn't help.

But the Buckeyes' offense has been clunky all season. Saturday was the fourth time Ohio State has failed to score more than 24 points.

A year ago, that happened only three times in 13 games – against Notre Dame in the opener, at Northwestern in that Evanston wind tunnel, and against Michigan (insert your sign-stealing joke here). The 2022 Buckeyes averaged more than 44 points.

This year, they've surpassed that only once, a 63-10 victory over Western Kentucky. No wonder that coach Ryan Day was probably only half-joking when he quipped about the failed drives, “We're going to watch the film and throw coffee against the wall, I'm sure.”

Day's background, and his heart, are on offense. He hired Jim Knowles last year to be the head coach of the defense, and Knowles' unit continues to play at a championship level. Ohio State's defense is remarkably consistent. It is yielding only 10 points per game and hasn't given up more than 17 in any game.

The stand at the end of the first half when Wisconsin had first-and-goal at the 1 and had to settle for a field goal was arguably the biggest sequence in the game.

Braedyn Locke threw for only 165 yards. Excluding a 29-yard Locke scramble on Wisconsin's only touchdown drive, the Buckeyes allowed only 65 rushing yards in 24 attempts.

“We're stopping the run, and you feel like you're in control of the game,” Day said. “I think that was a big part (of the plan) coming into the game. We had to run the ball, stop the run and show toughness.”

The Buckeyes did show their toughness. Several players took big hits, only to miss little or no time. Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau collided with Jack Sawyer's helmet, absorbing a major hit to his side, during the goal-line stand. Tuimoloau stayed on the turf for a couple of minutes before being helped off, only to return almost immediately. Sawyer limped off later and came back.

McCord was limping and wincing in pain on the sideline after taking some hits and had ice on his left ankle leaving the locker room. He didn't miss a snap.

Safety Lathan Ransom wasn't as fortunate. He hopped off the field in the second half and was carted to the locker room. Day did not provide any update after the game. If Ransom misses significant time, that would be a blow to a defense that is clearly the team's foundation.

As for the offense, the Buckeyes have games against Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota in which they'll be prohibitive favorites to fix their deficiencies before the showdown in Ann Arbor.

But it may just be that Ohio State's offense is what it is. The offensive line isn't up to the normal OSU standard. Unlike his three predecessors, McCord won't be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

It will help if receiver Emeka Egbuka returns next week. Day all but pinkie-swore that Egbuka will, but the coach's previous optimism on such matters has proven unfounded.

As long as they have Harrison, a healthy Henderson and that defense, the Buckeyes have a chance to be a championship team.

It's worth remembering that the past two Ohio State national title teams didn't look the part until late in the season. The 2002 Buckeyes got a Ph.D. in dodging bullets. The 2014 team was ranked 16th in the first College Football Playoff ranking.

November is nearly upon us. The first CFP ranking of the season will be unveiled Tuesday.

Can the Buckeyes make late-season improvements, or will they have to hope that their current formula for success can carry them despite their flaws?

