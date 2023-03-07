Analysis: Going in-depth into how final caution shook up finish at Las Vegas

In the waning moments of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, it looked like the results sheet would favor Kyle Larson as he dominated the final stage. However, a caution on Lap 264 stemming from an Aric Almirola spin bunched the field one more time, and split-second decisions had to be made on whether to come to pit road for tires.

Most of the field came to pit road for new tires, but Martin Truex Jr.’s decision to stay out jumbled how a handful of hopeful race-winners chose their respective lanes for the overtime restart.

After losing the race off pit road to Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, Larson was forced to fall in the second row behind Truex while Byron, who ended up with a race-high 176 laps led, restarted on the front row with the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, opening the door for the No. 24 Chevrolet to reclaim the lead and eventually the victory.

See how the final caution shuffled the race results with those that made up positions and those that fell back when the checkered flag fell, with driver comparisons and notable in-car cameras that give a closer look at how the finishing order played out.

CHRISTOPHER BELL

The driver of the No. 20 JGR Toyota ran inside the top 10 for most of the day but a vibration in the final stage sent Bell all the way back as far as 20th. His team was able to fix the vibration and Bell used the inside lane on the final restart to earn himself a hard-fought, top-five finish.

Lap 264 position: 13th

Race finish: 5th

Difference: +8

Bell’s in-car camera:







AUSTIN CINDRIC

The 2022 Daytona 500 champion hit the jackpot with the late caution. Cindric ran outside the top 15 for most of the race but Almirola’s misfortune became a boon for the No. 2 Team Penske Ford as the second-year driver painted the bottom lane to bring home his car in sixth.

Lap 264 position: 14th

Race finish: 6th

Difference: +8

Cindric’s in-car camera:



JUSTIN HALEY

Like Cindric and Bell, Haley chose the inside with his No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. He was able to squeak into the top 10 on the final lap before a handful of cars wrecked just behind him. He also took four tires on the final pit stop while many of his competitors took two.

Lap 264 position: 15th

Race finish: 8th

Difference: +7

Haley’s in-car camera:







DENNY HAMLIN

The driver of the No. 11 JGR Toyota was not as fortunate as the drivers listed above him. Hamlin was in position for a top-five finish starting just behind race winner Byron on the outside. However, a shove going into Turn 1 from Ross Chastain and his fellow competitors having the advantage on the inside parachuted Hamlin outside the top 10 when the checkered flag flew.

Lap 264 position: 3rd

Race finish: 11th

Difference: -8

Hamlin’s in-car camera:





NASCAR.com’s driver comparison tool shows just how drastic the spots gained and lost were on the final restart. See how Hamlin compared to gainers like Cindric and Bell.



Ryan Blaney and Chastain joined Hamlin as those who weren’t beneficiaries of the overtime restart. Chastain fell back not making any ground on the outside while Blaney was trapped behind a hornets’ nest of cars trying to score a top 10.

Blaney/Chastain comparison:

