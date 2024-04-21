Analysis: Fulham 1-3 Liverpool

[Getty Images]

It's difficult to criticise after a season in which Marco Silva has comfortably guided Fulham to mid-table safety, never in remote danger of being dragged into trouble.

But while 'on the beach' would be too harsh a description of his players, a third defeat in four games suggests the Cottagers' campaign is in danger of petering out timidly.

Of course, there is no shame in a loss to a Liverpool side chasing the Premier League title - but Fulham have made a habit of handing bloody noses to the big boys this season so it was a shame they could not do so again.

In fairness they were the equal of their visitors in the first half with Reds keeper Alisson forced into at least as much as opposite number Bernd Leno.

And when Timothy Castagne steered them level just before half-time, Silva would have sensed a real opportunity to produce another surprise result against a Reds outfit who had endured a confidence-sapping couple of weeks.

But an error-strewn start to the second half put paid to such aspirations.

Nonetheless, they will have a chance to bounce back with back-to-back London derbies against Crystal Palace and Brentford - buoyed by the knowledge their best recent displays have come on such occasions against West Ham and Tottenham.