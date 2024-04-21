Analysis: Fulham 1-3 Liverpool

[Getty Images]

After a fortnight to forget, Liverpool were keen to avoid any more waterworks on the Thames - and it was a man with his own river-related moniker that steadied the ship.

There's no doubt Jurgen Klopp's Reds have missed the industry, delivery, skill and talent of Trent Alexander-Arnold over the last couple of months - any team would.

Yes, they've come through his absence for the most part but he showed exactly what Liverpool have been missing in his first Premier League start for more than two months.

The 25-year-old's majestic right-footed free-kick to set them on their way was a thing of beauty to add to Alexander-Arnold's already-burgeoning collection of set-piece heroics.

Alexander-Arnold admitted after the game that Liverpool know they cannot afford to drop a single point during the run-in and his return from injury has been timed well in that respect as they will need his qualities and add to achieve that goal.

Perhaps just as pleasing for Klopp would have been the way his side responded to the blow of conceding an equaliser right on the stroke of half-time.

After their recent domestic and European setbacks, it could have sowed seeds of doubt but instead the Reds totally dominated the second half with the kind of high-press, error-punishing display his side have become renowned for over his tenure.