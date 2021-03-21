NCAA Tournament: Five reasons Loyola Chicago men are good enough to win national championship

Going into Sunday's second-round men's NCAA Tournament game against heavily favored Illinois, the idea of a team from the Missouri Valley winning the national championship would have seemed absurd.

But it's a different narrative after watching the No. 1 seeded Fighting Illini, the hottest team from the Big Ten – the country's toughest conference – look completely out of rhythm and shell-shocked in its 71-58 loss to No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago.

Make no mistake, this Sweet 16-bound Ramblers team, which reached the Final Four in 2018 as a No. 11 seed, is good enough to win the national title.

Here are five reasons why:

The Ramblers are headed back to the Sweet 16.

The 6-9, 255-pound center was a freshman on the 2018 Final Four team, and he's the centerpiece to this team now, as both a vocal leader and offensive catalyst. He averages 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 58% from the floor. But it's the intangibles where Krutwig shines. He's a capable passer who averages close to three assists per game and can find his teammates for backdoors at the top of the key or dish-outs on the inside-out game. Krutwig is an old-school big man who uses his footwork and finesse over jump-out-of-the-gym athleticism.

This is not a No. 8 seed

This team was always far better than a No. 8 seed, and the selection committee botched that by positioning the Ramblers (26-4) to face a No. 1 seed instead of a No. 2 seed in the second round. So much goes into NCAA Tournament credentials when teams are seeded on Selection Sunday, but if we're looking at just the eye test, Loyola Chicago is more like a No. 4 or No. 5 seed. On Sunday against Illinois, the Ramblers looked like the No. 1 seed, making few, if any, mistakes and executing coach Porter Moser's game plan to perfection.

Winning culture

It's not just Sister Jean helping this team believe when the rest of the world may doubt the Ramblers. Moser fosters a culture that's more than just X's and O's.

Story continues

"These guys believed," Moser told reporters after the win. "I said this before as coach of Loyola. It's amazing what happens when you get a group of young men who believe. And these guys believed." Loyola's players saw that blueprint in 2018 when buzzer-beaters and last-second shots fell for the Ramblers en route to the Final Four. This year, many fans in-state and nationwide were picking the Illini. That didn't change the team's mindset.

Pace and tempo control

Moser likes to slow things way down and execute a well-spaced and methodical offense that he mastered under the late coach Rick Majerus. This works to Loyola Chicago's strengths because it slows down more athletic and high-tempo teams. We saw that against Illinois, where NBA-caliber talent Ayo Dosunmu fell into an offensive funk, and it will be interesting to see how a potential matchup with Oklahoma State shakes out with another top-tier talent, Cade Cunningham.

The Ramblers are fourth in the nation in field-goal percentage at 50.4%, meaning they are patient and take their time in the halfcourt set. They're also smart with decision-making, ranking in the top 25 in assist-to-turnover margin. Outside of Krutwig, Loyola has incredible offensive balance with six players averaging at least seven points a game, starting with veteran Lucas Williamson.

Defense

It's no secret that this is the nation's best statistical defense, limiting opponents to 55.7 points a game and leading KenPom's defensive efficiency ratings. But it was on full display against Illinois (forcing 17 turnovers) and Georgia Tech. A hidden key to Loyola's success is endurance, too. The Ramblers played a Missouri Valley schedule where back-to-back games were common. This squad is used to playing excellent defense for consecutive days, so some rest for the Sweet 16 can only help.

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Loyola Chicago men are good enough to win championship. Here's why.