Analysis: Edinburgh's run-in examined

Sean Everitt has already admitted to pinpointing the last five games in Edinburgh's season. They came through the first one - a topsy-turvy rout of Scarlets - unscathed, but what are their chances of a play-off push?

Let's look at the fixtures. Up first, a trip to the Arms Park. Cardiff are yet to win this calendar year and sit 12th in the table. An easy four points then, right?

Well, their points difference is only -5. Edinburgh's is only +4. Their biggest league loss this season was 33-20 to Leinster - a mere seven-point deficit.

They've picked up losing bonus points almost every week, and only two sides - Leinster and Scarlets - have secured an attacking bonus-point in the Welsh capital. Ominous.

Next, Zebre at home. One win all season, and a few thumping defeats in the last few weeks on the road. Yes, Italy's exploits on the international stage have improved recently, but that has not yet been reflected in Parma. Five points here is a must.

Then, the real deciders. Munster at home will provide the sternest test of Edinburgh's credentials.

Although they didn't win on the road in the URC until February, they have arrested that patchy form and have only lost once in the league this calendar year.

The head-to-head guide does not make for better reading. Edinburgh have only beaten Munster once in the last 10 years. A losing bonus point would be a decent result.

Finally, Benetton in Treviso. A chance for revenge, and it could be do-or-die.

Ask an Edinburgh player about the biggest missed opportunity this season, they'll say Benetton at home. 19-10 up at half-time, they proceeded to throw the game away. "We've beaten ourselves this evening," said Everitt after the match.

They have a chance to right that wrong, although it's a much tougher ask. Benetton sit fifth, three points above Edinburgh, and have only been beaten once at home all season.

48 points was enough for eighth place last season. Edinburgh sit on 39 currently. They'll need at least two wins, if not three, and they'll want a bonus point or two to make it safe.