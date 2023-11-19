Analysis: 'If they don't score, they don't win' becomes the mantra for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — You don’t often see defensive ends pop up out of their stance and wave their arms in wild exhortation of the home crowd.

You especially don’t see that with the opposing offense at the line of scrimmage, ready to snap the ball.

Yet there was Notre Dame football's Javontae Jean-Baptiste, the graduate transfer from Ohio State, doing just that early in Saturday’s 45-7 win over Wake Forest. With the student section sitting on its hands on this Senior Day, the man known as JJB decided to wake up some echoes.

Maybe it was the sight of Manti Te’o, retired NFL linebacker and Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2012, being shown on the Jumbotron as he danced with his young son in his arms. That happened just seconds before JJB’s plea for noise ahead of the first snap of the second quarter.

Six plays later, unranked Wake Forest was in the end zone with a tying touchdown, but that would be it for the day.

Jean-Baptiste, all 6-foot-4 ½ and 260 pounds of him, had plenty to say about that on a five-tackle day that included a half sack, a quarterback hurry, a tackle for loss and a blocked field-goal attempt from 29 yards out.

With the Deacons set to pull back within four and seemingly gaining traction as 24-point underdogs, JJB reached one massive paw toward the sky and redirected the chip shot of Wake Forest kicker Matthew Dennis.

“That was really big,” defensive tackle Jason Onye said after leaping shoulder-to-shoulder with JJB. “We were harping on it. He kicks very low. We were expecting to block that field goal.”

Al Golden's defense in historical perspective

With that the rout was on, and Al Golden’s Irish defense had the sports information department flipping through the record books for context.

In six home games this year, including top-10 tests against Ohio State (17-14 loss) and USC (48-20 romp), Notre Dame allowed just eight touchdowns: three passing, five rushing. That ground total might have been even lower had the Irish used their full 11-man allotment on the final two defensive snaps against the Buckeyes.

Sorry. Still too soon?

“I’ve always had a mindset,” Irish coach Marcus Freeman said, “if they don’t score, they don’t win.”

Spoken like a former all-Big Ten linebacker and defensive coordinator.

Not since Te’o himself was patrolling the grounds in 2012 had Notre Dame been so stingy at home, at least in terms of end zone visits. That 12-1 team allowed just six touchdowns at home: five through the air and one on the ground.

More context: The Irish defense and special teams combined for six touchdowns at home this year.

Jaden Mickey (Pittsburgh) and Clarence Lewis (Tennessee State) returned interceptions for scores. Xavier Watts, whose seven picks are the most for a Notre Dame player since Te’o in 2012, had a scoop and score against USC.

And safety Ramon Henderson recovered a muffed punt in the end zone against Pitt, adding to return-game thunder by Jadarian Price (USC) and Chris Tyree (Pitt).

And that doesn’t even count all the times this year Notre Dame’s defense set up a sputtering offense with takeaways that put Sam Hartman and Co. in scoring territory.

It happened again two plays into Saturday’s second half, when a blitzing JD Bertrand strip-sacked Wake Forest quarterback Michael Kern and Rylie Mills pounced on the fumble at the Wake 19. Bertrand, by the way, is bidding to become the first player since Te’o to lead Notre Dame in tackles three straight seasons.

Special place for defense in Marcus Freeman's heart

Hartman hit tight end Eli Raridon for a 19-yard score on the very next play to make it 24-7. That marked the second straight game the Irish defense opened the second half with a takeaway to set up a short touchdown “drive.”

“Defensive football has a special place in my heart just because of how I’ve grown up in the game,” Freeman said. “I was talking to Coach Golden after the game, and we’re upset about seven points. Really upset about seven points.”

Just once all year has an opposing offense scored against the Irish on its first defensive series after halftime. That came on a TreVeyon Henderson’s 61-yard burst for Ohio State when Watts took a bad angle.

Otherwise, it’s been seven punts and three turnovers for the Irish opposition coming out of the halftime locker room.

Notre Dame has been nearly as stingy on the first defensive series of the game. Tennessee State opened with a field goal, and Louisville marched 70 yards for a tone-setting score in mid-October.

Aside from those two blips, it’s been six punts, a turnover on downs, a missed field goal and a Caleb Williams interception right to Watts on the first defensive series for the Irish.

Anyone else sensing a pattern here?

“It’s a credit to coach Golden and his staff,” Freeman said. “Man, they have answers. I’m sure defensively there will be a lot to improve, but I like to be upset about seven points.”

It was enough to turn an old linebacker teary-eyed.

