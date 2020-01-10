Analysis: DK Metcalf is Seahawks latest, most physically-imposing misfit toy yet

"Why y'all wait this long, man?"

Those words went viral.

DK Metcalf, clearly crying on the other end of a phone call with Pete Carroll, was distraught over his freefall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He considered himself the best receiver in his class. Many national pundits agreed. So seeing eight wideouts selected before him subjected Metcalf to a cruel test of patience he hadn't prepared for.

Marquise Brown (25th overall). N'Keal Harry (32nd). Deebo Samuel (36th). A.J. Brown (51st). Mecole Hardman (56th). JJ Arcega-Whiteside (57th). Parris Campbell (59th). Andy Isabella (62nd).

Finally, mercifully even from Metcalf's standpoint, the Seattle Seahawks took him off the board with the 64th pick, the final selection of the second round.

"At the moment, I was mad," Metcalf said this week.

That's because he didn't yet know he was walking into the perfect situation, to a team and a coach famous for getting the most out of players just like him. No, not 6-foot-4, 229-pound receivers – Metcalf is the first who fits that bill – but players who other teams decided had more inhibiting flaws than upside.

The receiver's freakish combo of size and athleticism (he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the Combine and posted a 40.5-inch vertical) were overlooked by many because of Metcalf's lack of lateral quickness (emphasized by his underwhelming three-cone drill), his injury history (only played in 21 games over three years) and his relatively trivial college statistics at Ole Miss (just 67 career receptions).

Since taking over in 2010, Carroll and general manager John Schneider have made a living out of finding misfit toys and evolving them into prominent figures for a franchise that has made the playoffs eight of the last 10 seasons, appeared in two Super Bowls and won one. That's likely because Carroll, too, is somewhat of an outcast: a double retread NFL head coach whose college gimmicks at USC, his critics assumed, wouldn't translate to the professional game. Carroll has even stated on multiple occasions that he expected to be run out of Seattle after a few years.

But he's now a decade in and stands as arguably the city's greatest coach of all time. His success has been due in large part to a collection of diamonds in the rough: Russell Wilson, K.J. Wright, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Marshawn Lynch, Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse, Brandon Browner, Malcolm Smith and I'm sure I'm missing several obvious names but you get the picture.

Metcalf was the Seahawks latest and most physically-imposing player to walk into the Virginia Mason Athletic Center immediately hellbent on making his detractors rue the day they doubted him. Carroll is no dummy. He understands that when properly harnessed, the cliched "chip on the shoulder" is undefeated as a motivator. Combine that with Carroll's belief in his own program as well as his ability to maximize what a player can do, regardless of their limitations, and you have the foundation for Seattle's decade-long run as one of the NFL's top franchises.

The Seahawks weren't bashful about calling their shot with Metcalf, either. Carroll raved about him at every opportunity. Wilson noted Metcalf's Hall of Fame potential. Such lavish praise is seldom seen for a rookie who had yet to play in a regular season game.

But Metcalf followed through, posting 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. His top highlights included: returning from minor knee surgery after just two weeks to make it back in time for the regular season opener, catching his first-career touchdown in Week 2 – a game-winner against the Steelers, a 40-yard score against the Rams in Week 5, his first multi-score game against the Falcons in Week 8, his first 100-yard game against the Bucs in Week 9 and the list goes on.

Metcalf saved his best for the playoffs. He exploded in the Wild Card Round with seven receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks 17-9 win over the Eagles last Sunday. The yardage total set an NFL playoff rookie record and a Seahawks playoff record for any receiver. It was the dominant, Megatron-esque performance that Seattle envisioned when they landed Metcalf back in late April.

The poetry of it all is that Metcalf is establishing himself as a go-to target for Wilson. There's potential those two will be one of the NFL's most lethal combinations for years to come. A quarterback who slipped to the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft because he was too short to see over his offensive line throwing touchdowns to a receiver who turns like a battleship. Hindsight will forever be undefeated, but Seattle will relish in it all the same.

"There was a lot of knocks on him coming out. You've seen what he's been molded to right now. Just never count anybody out because you can't measure somebody's heart," Metcalf said of Wilson, although he knows he could apply the same exact words to himself.

Seattle is currently preparing for a trip to Lambeau Field and a Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers. First-year head coach Matt LaFleur had a glowing response about Metcalf's rookie season on a conference call this week with Seattle media.

"I think he's going to be one of those true elite receivers, a true No. 1 in the game," LaFleur said. "I think he's got a really bright future."

That's what the Seahawks are banking on. Metcalf's immediate success and current trajectory don't wipe away the agony of his freefall on draft day, but he can appreciate that sitting on the board until pick no. 64 was worth the wait.

"It's a perfect situation for me," Metcalf said. "Great quarterback. Great offense. Great team. Organization. We're in the playoffs. Still playing and a lot of teams are at home."

And not just teams in general, but franchises who passed on him in favor of another wide receiver. Metcalf will keep those receipts forever.

