Analysis: Dana Dimel did good things at UTEP, but now it's time to move on

Any discussion about the future of the UTEP football program needs to start with a few kind words about Dana Dimel.

He took over the worst football program in the country, then led it to a winning record with loyal players who represented the program with class. There was not a significant off-field incident that led to the bad kind of headlines.

UTEP Miners head coach Dana Dimel speaks to his team after the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defeated the Miners 24-10 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, Friday, September 29, 2023.

Dimel gave UTEP a recruiting identity — junior college players who were overlooked in the transfer portal era — then developed those recruits into good players who played hard.

He left behind a road map that's worth building on, one of several ways the program is in better shape now than it was when he arrived.

Ultimately Dimel's tenure ended the way most firings do. There were too many injuries and not enough wins. That started last year with a 5-7 season that was good enough to warrant keeping Dimel but not good enough to build up some cushion for a 3-9 season.

The Miners had a terrible run of injuries, the kind of rash that pops up every five years or so, though the losing started back when they were healthy at Jacksonville State.

Part of the reason they lost that game was a questionable play call, a fourth-and-1 pass that the UTEP fan base thought should have been a run, and play calling is usually a focus of discontent when matters go south.

By the end Saturday against Liberty, the Miners put 10,000 people in the stands, some of whom were chanting for Dimel's job, and that's just not tenable. Making matters look even worse is the huge success a New Mexico State program with even worse resources — though it does have a football NIL in place — is having right up the road.

Another coda was provided by one of Dimel's greatest success stories, Tyrice Knight, who came here when no one else wanted him, became a player everyone wanted, stayed loyal to the Miners and now could be an NFL draft pick.

His take on the loss to Liberty: "We showed a winning effort the whole game, we just didn't make the plays we could make when they came to us," said Knight, who led the nation in solo tackles this year. "We had mistakes on pretty much every play we had."

So now UTEP moves on, facing the familiar dynamic of a mid-major hire. Do they go with a lower-level head coach, a coordinator from a group-of-five school or a position coach from a power conference?

Most notably, how much does a local connection matter to Jim Senter? The consensus is that it probably doesn't mean much, though three of his previous hires for volleyball, rifle and soccer, had local connections.

What can UTEP afford? The school needs to get a football NIL deal in place and should move the head coach salary up to the $1 million a year range. The lack of an NIL deal at this moment could be a major hindrance to attracting good candidates.

Coaches know UTEP has been a graveyard, Bob Stull in 1989 was the last Miner coach to parlay success into a higher-level job, but there will be a pool of coaches who think they can buck that.

The name that popped off a list of potential coaches is Jason Eck, whose coaching Idaho in an FCS playoff game this week. Senter has Idaho connections so Eck is about the closest thing to a house candidate. He's also one of the few names who would be getting a big raise.

Senter moved quickly with his last big hire, men's basketball's Joe Golding, and with a signing day coming up on Dec. 20, UTEP needs someone in place in the next two weeks.

This hire is big for Senter, who needs to create some momentum for the football program heading into a 2024 season where there will be just five home games. If this goes wrong, the mob will be shouting for his head soon enough.

Whoever comes in will have some pieces to build with, certainly more pieces and foundation than Dimel inherited six years ago.

That's the best thing Dimel left for UTEP.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

