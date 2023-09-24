Analysis: How could Notre Dame football defense repeat the same inexcusable mistake?

SOUTH BEND — Crazy as it sounds, Saturday’s soul-crushing, 1-yard touchdown run with one second left wasn’t even the first time this season Notre Dame football tried to play defense with just 10 men on the field.

It also happened on the previous snap, an incomplete pass for Marvin Harrison Jr. that Benjamin Morrison broke up in the far corner of the end zone.

And three weeks earlier, it happened in the first quarter against a vastly inferior Tennessee State team that might’ve tied the game as a 49-point underdog had its receiver not slipped at the 1.

And I know you’re not going to believe this, but right before those final two defensive plays in what sent ninth-ranked Notre Dame to a 17-14 loss to a sixth-ranked but vulnerable Ohio State club, the Irish exhausted their last timeout.

Somehow, amid all the chaos of goal-line sub-packages and cat-and-mouse personnel swaps, Notre Dame’s coaching staff forgot the most elementary part of getting lined up: Counting to 11.

Even so, sixth-year safety DJ Brown had both arms wrapped around 233-pound Chip Trayanum’s tree-trunk thighs as the squatty running back fell forward, barely breaking the plane of the goal line before his knee hit the ground.

Linebacker JD Bertrand and safety Xavier Watts each had a flimsy grip on Trayanum’s lower extremities at the precise moment the line judge for this Big Ten officiating crew threw his hands into the air, signaling a score that will be lamented in these parts for decades to come.

The true value of a foot-and-a-half

Freeman fielded four questions in Saturday’s postmortem before anyone had the heart to ask him what kept Notre Dame from fielding a whole defensive unit with the game on the line.

“We were trying to get a fourth (defensive) lineman on the field, and I told him, ‘Just stay off,’ because we can't afford a penalty.”

Penalty? Half the distance to the goal from the 1-yard-line is, what, a foot and a half?

Wouldn’t that be better than trying to keep the beef-fed Buckeyes from pounding the rock against a 10-day defense?

“You could have (taken a penalty),” said Freeman, a former defensive coordinator in just his second full season as a head coach at any level. “But to me it was like, ‘Hey, don’t give them another opportunity to get settled and try to make a different call.’ “

Freeman’s thought process at that moment: “ ’Stay off the field. Let’s not give them a freebie from the half-yard line and let’s try to stop them.’ I thought maybe they would do the same thing they did the snap before, and then they ended up running the ball. That’s why I made that decision.”

It was good form on Freeman’s part that he didn’t throw Al Golden, his 54-year-old defensive coordinator, under the proverbial bus. But it still rang hollow when Freeman reconstructed his last-second message to the defense.

“Fricking win the interval,” he said. “That’s all I said, There were two plays, really, to be prepared for in that situation.”

Without a timeout and the mostly green-clad home crowd in full roar, the Irish sideline was suddenly at a distinct disadvantage.

“We were out of timeouts,” he said. “The crowd is loud. You can’t relay a message.”

Instead, Freeman and Golden sent the nation’s No. 3-ranked total defense back out with instructions on how to defense the next two plays – but without a full complement of gold-helmeted defenders.

“I told them, ‘We’re probably going to run the same call twice,’ “ Freeman said, “and that’s what we ended up doing.”

Thomas Harper: 'We have to do better, players and coaches'

While some on the home sideline realized Notre Dame was playing a man short at the end, those on the field desperately trying to preserve a four-point lead had no idea.

“Everything was going fast,” said nickel safety Thomas Harper, the graduate transfer from Oklahoma State. “I’m trying to do my job, get the call. That’s something that we can’t … I mean, we’ve got to do better. In that situation, we have to do better, players and coaches.”

Two-time captain JD Bertrand, back this week after missing the Central Michigan game with a concussion, was in the dark as well.

“At the time, I didn’t know,” Bertrand said. “For us it’s just the little details and the communication piece and making sure that we have our personnel groups and packages correct. That goes back to the little details off the field, too. We can’t let (oversights) seep into all the stuff on the field.”

After the harmless gaffe against Tennessee State, Freeman vowed to get the breakdown corrected.

“We can’t beat Notre Dame,” he said at his weekly Monday press conference on Sept. 4. “That’s always the challenge: ‘Don’t beat Notre Dame.’ Well, 10 guys on the field is beating Notre Dame.”

At that time, Freeman added: “It’s not the opponent as much as looking at yourself and saying, ‘On every single play, did we do our job?’ All 11. Did you do your job, yes or no?”

Saturday’s updated mea culpa: “It’s on us. We have to be better.”

For it to happen now in two different home games, including Saturday’s electric atmosphere with 86-year-old coaching legend Lou Holtz and the 1988 national championship team on hand, is deeply troubling.

In addition to the validity of Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff aspirations, it calls into question aspects of this program’s trajectory and hierarchy that had seemingly been settled with a 10-1 stretch since the Stanford loss last October.

“It's obviously frustrating,” Bertrand said. “But it goes back to the details … and making sure we're doing all that stuff perfectly.”

