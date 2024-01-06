Analysis: Consistency elusive for UTEP men's basketball

The biggest problem with the UTEP men's basketball team is its inconsistency. The biggest problem is that consistency is easier to find in November than January.

This is the point in a season where what a team has shown for two months is more often than not what it will show in the next two months, and the 63-53 loss at New Mexico State does not bode well as the Miners head forward.

This was a loss that could be spun multiple ways. Here's one: UTEP got its first rebound with 11:12 to play in the first half, and for several reasons, that will be a losing number the vast majority of the time.

When the Miners finally did get a rebound, they weren't in terrible shape because they uncharacteristically made their first three 3-pointers. Then they more characteristically made two of their last 14 from range.

Through all that, they hung around long enough to shoot themselves in the foot.

NMSU guard Christian Cook and UTEP guard Tae Hardy watch the ball during a college basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at Pan American Center.

Coach Joe Golding can explain what that means, starting early in the second half when UTEP was down seven and appeared to have the ball with a chance to draw closer.

"Calvin (Solomon) gets a technical foul, gives them two points, then they get a late shot, one second on the shot clock, contested three from way out there," Golding said, referring to a Christian Cook fadeaway 3-pointer from 21 feet. "That was a five-point possession.

"Kevin Kalu gets a dunk, makes it a six-point game, we get another technical foul and give them two more points. That seven points.

"There was a critical moment there we get to the foul line and we go 0-for-4 (actually 1-for-4). It was right there, we just have to capitalize. Tae Hardy goes for a steal in the full court, we don't need to go for a steal, we give up a three-point play.

"I thought those were big momentum swings in tight places."

New Mexico State also had a technical foul, missed some free throws and made just three 3-pointers after coming in, averaging almost seven made 3-pointers per game.

The Aggies don't have what-ifs because they found a way through. UTEP didn't.

"The toughest team was going to win," Golding said. "We talked to our team about that, then we got outrebounded."

The Miners did get a typically big game from Tae Hardy; its other best player, Zid Powell, struggled with two points.

The season's early freshman star Elijah Jones, who looked like he could be one of the team's best players in the 3-0 start when UTEP was averaging 104 points per game, still has some maturing and growing before he can be a prime contributor. Freshman David Terrell Jr. looked like a budding star.

There's UTEP so far this year: Some good signs, some inconsistency, a win, a loss.

Setting aside Sunday's game against Chicago State, that could all get sorted out against Florida International next week, a team that objectively isn't as good as the Miners. UTEP is 0-4 away from home. This isn't the type of game it's won in the last decade, but opportunity is there against a team that loses twice as often as it wins.

"It's a mentality, you have to have a mentality on the road, especially here at this place," Golding said in the interview room of the Pan American Center. "It's tough to play here; it's tough to play in a lot of places in our league.

"You have to have a mentality of toughness, you have to compete, adversity is going to happen. You have to have a next play mentality. We were trying to coach them all night about good body language, continue to compete and fight, stay in the game.

"There were some toughness things, we battled back and competed, we had a chance a couple of times late to make it a one-possession game. We didn't get there. That's the biggest thing: sticking together. You just can't have those mistakes on the road, they get magnified."

What UTEP has to do, and it has to do right away, is get on the same page, distill the good moments, eliminate the bad and find a consistency that's been elusive.

"It's a 16-game conference, you have to steal as many as you can on the road and we're 0-for-1," Golding said.

His point was that it's not too late, and it isn't. But the Miners need to find something in the next 16 games it hasn't been able to find in the first 15 and it has to do it now.

