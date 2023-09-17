Analysis: Colorado, Shedeur Sanders shock Colorado State in double OT

Down eight points with just over two minutes left in regulation, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders stepped up and saved the Buffs from what would’ve been an absolutely devastating loss to Colorado State. The Buffs drove 98 yards down the field and completed the two-point conversion before scoring two touchdowns in overtime to steal a 43-35 win.

Walk-on tight end Michael Harrison became an unlikely hero in overtime by catching both of Sanders’ overtime touchdown passes. On CSU’s second overtime drive, the Buffs’ defense managed a stop via an interception to put the Rams away.

Here’s what we learned from Colorado’s comeback victory over CSU on Saturday night in a wild Rocky Mountain Showdown:

The good

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado’s defense proved once again that it can produce turnovers when needed. Safety Shilo Sanders came up with an early pick-six and forced a third-quarter fumble and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig also recorded his second interception of the season. Plus, Trevor Woods had an interception in overtime.

Offensively, walk-on tight end Michael Harrison stepped up in crunch time with seven catches, 76 yards and two overtime touchdowns.

The bad

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Where do we begin…

The most glaring issue was the defense’s inability to stop CSU’s shallow crosses. Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and the Rams’ offense had their way with the crossing routes and Colorado’s D struggled to adjust.

Colorado’s offense also struggled with consistency for most of regulation.

Standout stat

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The CSU Rams committed a whopping 17 penalties for 187 yards.

Standout player

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Because of his ability to come up in the clutch, Michael Harrison is my standout player of the game. The Buffs were down a receiver when Travis Hunter exited and Harrison turned into a reliable target for Shedeur Sanders in crunch time.

Quotable

Shilo on if he was ever stressed during the game: “I wasn’t ever stressed. I wasn’t giving motivational speeches. If you had to get motivated for that, this game isn’t for you. At the end of the day we’ve got IT. We’re here to win and that’s just what we do.” — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) September 17, 2023

What's next?

The Register Guard

Colorado will open its Pac-12 slate next week at Oregon, which beat Hawaii in Week 3 to remain undefeated (3-0).

The Buffs and Ducks are set for a 1:30 p.m. MT (12:30 PT) kickoff on ABC.

MORE

READ: The best fan signs from ‘College GameDay’ at Colorado

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire