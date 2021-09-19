Analysis: Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei isn't living up to hype, despite win against Georgia Tech

CLEMSON -- Takeaways from Clemson's 14-8 win Saturday against Georgia Tech in Memorial Stadium.

D.J. Uiagalelei not living up to hype

For whatever reason, Clemson’s sophomore quarterback hasn’t even shown flashes of the talent that made him a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate.

He was terrific in two starts last season as a freshman while filling in for Trevor Lawrence, breaking school records against Boston College and Notre Dame. Clemson coaches lauded Uiagalelei as having an even stronger and more accurate arm than Lawrence, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei takes a snap against Georgia Tech.

Through three quarters he was 14 of 19 for 89 yards. The longest pass play was a 17-yard screen that running back Kobe Pace turned into a 17-yard game. He finished 18 of 25 for 126 yards and no TDs or picks. Efficient but not what we were expecting.

It can’t be that there’s something wrong with his arm. Uiagalelei was slinging the ball 50 with ease and perfection in warm-ups, even while rolling out to either side.

He gave the offense a boost with his running late in the third quarter, keeping the ball on three of four plays to get the Tigers down into the red zone. But then he fumbled it away.

This was the big measuring stick following a game against a strong Georgia defense and FCS opponent South Carolina State. It didn't measure up to much.

Defense deserves more help

Clemson's defense has been nothing short of spectacular.

It deserves more margin for error.

The Tigers had a goal-line stand in the final seconds and held on for the victory. Georgia Tech had a field goal to make it 14-6 and recovered an onside kick, eventually moving to the Tigers' 2-yard line with 19 seconds left before being stopped on a fourth-down pass.

The Yellow Jackets then got a safety with seven seconds left for a 14-8 final.

The way things are going, Clemson’s offense seems in jeopardy of wasting one of the best defensive teams the Tigers have ever had.

Clemson held an opposing offense without a touchdown for three consecutive games for the first time since 1990 against Appalachian State, Duke and Georgia. The Tigers lost their opener on an interception returned for a touchdown by Georgia. The last time they didn’t allow a touchdown in the first three games of the season was 1950 against Presbyterian, Missouri and N.C. State.

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee after knocking Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates to the ground.

Clemson brought back all of the starters from a team that was one game away from the national championship last season. They are stacked on the defensive line, which includes future NFL players. Yet, with the lack of any offense by Clemson, the margin for error is miniscule.

Georgia Tech got to the 5-yard line at the end of the first half but had to settle for a field goal to get within 7-3.

Will Shipley should be workhorse

He’s only a freshman who has played three games, but Will Shipley in the last two weeks has established himself as Clemson’s best running back.

It’s been somewhat of a timeshare with sophomore Kobe Pace and senior Lyn-J Dixon. Each of the three got a full possession in the first half and Shipley’s ended with a touchdown after he carried the ball on seven of eight snaps.

Clemson running back Will Shipley took over a second-possession drive and scored a touchdown against Georgia Tech.

Shipley gave fans a scare in the fourth quarter when he was tackled hard on a run to the Georgia Tech 14-yard line and stayed down while being attended to by the medical staff. His toughness is unquestioned. Shipley popped up and ran to the sideline. He missed one play.

On the second play after he returned, he powered his way into the end zone, pushing the pile 3 yards for the touchdown and a 14-3 lead with 8:12 remaining

That gave him 89 yards on 20 carries and he became the first Clemson freshman to score multiple touchdowns more than once since Dabo Swinney became coach. Travis Etienne did it three times in 2017 and quarterback Deshaun Watson did it twice in 2014.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: