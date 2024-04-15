Analysis: Chelsea 6-0 Everton

[Getty Images]

Everton were really poor defensively, allowing Chelsea to take the lead with their first attack.

It was a case of what might have been for the Toffees who had gone close themselves minutes earlier but Beto, in for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, could not divert Seamus Coleman's low cross on target when just a few yards out.

Beto also had a headed goal disallowed for offside with his side 3-0 down in the first half.

Everton's loss will sting fans even more when coupled with their latest two-point deduction which was announced on Monday, 8 April.

Hours before kick-off the Premier League said the club's appeal will be heard "urgently".

Everton need to halt their stuttering run having only managed one win across their past 15 league games.

And this latest defeat leaves Sean Dyche's side in a precarious position especially with games against Liverpool and Arsenal to come before the end of the season.

They host Nottingham Forest in their next league match on Sunday. A must-win game.