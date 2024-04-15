Analysis: Chelsea 6-0 Everton

[Getty Images]

Cole Palmer is having a phenomenal season and once again boosted his England Euro 2024 selection hopes with his second consecutive hat-trick at Stamford Bridge.

He has scored 20 Premier League goals this season, putting him level with Erling Haaland at the top of the golden boot race. Incredibly, before his move to Chelsea from Manchester City this summer Palmer had never scored a league goal.

Now the 21-year-old is a lynchpin for Mauricio Pochettino's side. He has scored the most league goals in a season for the Blues since Diego Costa also hit 20 in 2016-17.

He took his first three goals superbly, with his left foot, his head and his right foot, to score the fastest Premier League 'perfect' hat-trick since Gracenote started recording that data in 2008-09.

His successful penalty in the second half was a deserved bonus for a stunning performance.

Having scored 11 goals across his past six games in all competitions, Palmer will be after more in Chelsea's next match against his former club Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.