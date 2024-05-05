Analysis: Chelsea 5-0 West Ham

[Getty Images]

Chelsea have grown into the 2023-24 season and finally seem to be getting to grips with the demands of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

They are just two points shy of sixth-placed Newcastle and Europe is in their sights after a comprehensive victory against West Ham.

Pochettino's side were at it from the first whistle and Cole Palmer set them on their way, scoring his 21st league goal of the season, after just 15 minutes.

It was pretty much one-way traffic throughout as Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke struck to put Chelsea firmly in control by half-time.

A Nicolas Jackson double after the break confirmed a comfortable win for a side improving with each week that passes.

The Blues have won nine of the last 11 home Premier League games and are on a four-match winning streak at Stamford Bridge following victories against Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham and West Ham.

Pochettino will also be pleased to see his side record back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time since February 2023.

Everything seems to be moving in the right direction and they have three huge fixtures remaining to end the campaign on a positive note.