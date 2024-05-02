Analysis: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

[PA Media]

Tottenham Hotspur put in a disappointing performance in their loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ange Postecoglou made five changes to the side that lost to Arsenal on Sunday but it did not have the desired effect. Spurs did not have a shot on target in the first half and had just three on target throughout the duration of the game.

The Tottenham manager said that his team "didn't really reach anywhere near the levels" he expects or they needed to get a result.

Spurs have now lost three games in a row and have lost ground in their fight for European football. They are seven points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand in their battle for the fourth and final Champions League place.