Analysis: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

Chelsea have now only lost one of their 17 previous home games in all competitions and that defeat was back in February against Wolves.

They put in another good performance here and Nicolas Jackson - a constant menace to the Spurs defence - had a great chance early on when he was played through but saw his shot half-saved by Guglielmo Vicario before Micky van de Ven then cleared off the line.

Van de Ven's clearance went straight to Cole Palmer but he could not steer the ball in from close range.

With 14 first-team players out injured and a substitute bench packed full of youngsters - 21-year-old Cesare Casadei was the oldest member - manager Mauricio Pochettino had to rely on his first XI to give him victory on his 400th game in English football.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke caused Tottenham plenty of problems on the counter attack but could not find the final ball to give Chelsea a third goal.

Stand-in captain Conor Gallagher meanwhile, having set up the first goal, rewarded Chelsea supporters with a fine performance after they displayed a banner in his support before the game.

The England midfielder only has one year left on his contract and Chelsea are open to offers for him with Spurs one of the interested clubs.