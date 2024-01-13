Analysis: Chelsea 1-0 Fulham

Fulham's Issa Diop fouls Raheem Sterling

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Fulham's poor away run continues. The Cottagers have lost their past five league games on the road and were beaten 2-1 at Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

But Saturday's outcome may have been very different if referee Anthony Taylor had chosen to send off Chelsea defender Malo Gusto with the game goalless in the 39th minute.

The France right-back caught Willian above his ankle, but the video assistant referee (VAR) was happy to uphold Taylor's decision to award Gusto a yellow card.

"We have to talk about the red card for Gusto, it was clear," Fulham manager Marco Silva told TNT Sports at full-time.

"It is hard to see how things aren't consistent at the level that we're at.

"This is the Premier league. In 10 of those moments, nine times it is a red card. it is a clear red card for me. VAR checked and this time they didn't give."

Ten minutes after Gusto's foul, Cole Palmer gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot.

Fulham created a handful of chances in the second half but ultimately slipped to a fourth league defeat in five matches. Oh what might have been...