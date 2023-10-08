Analysis: Buckeyes show mettle vs. Maryland, but flaws are approaching breaking point

It is a testament to Ohio State that it can play as badly as it did Saturday against an undefeated opponent and still win by 20 points.

But Saturday’s 37-17 victory over Maryland also felt like a yellow flag. That’s true literally. The Buckeyes committed 10 penalties for 81 yards, including one on coach Ryan Day for a sideline violation.

But it’s also meant figuratively. The Buckeyes (5-0) have flaws that need to be fixed before it costs them their undefeated record and potentially much more.

Where to start? How about the offensive line, which simply isn’t playing at a championship level.

The Buckeyes were without running back TreVeyon Henderson – Day said he expects the junior to return next week against Purdue – and the line seldom produced holes for Chip Trayanum or Miyan Williams. They combined for only 84 yards in 26 carries, none longer than 11 yards.

The line’s pass protection wasn’t great, either. Kyle McCord was sacked three times and was often under duress.

This isn’t a new concern. The task of replacing three starting linemen has been the biggest question mark on the team other than quarterback. But while McCord has secured that job, the time has come to assess whether the line should be shaken up.

Day seemed open to that possibility.

“I’ve got to watch it one more time and see where we’re at,” he said.

He said Maryland’s defense stacked the line to stop the run, which opened things up for the passing game. But the line rarely imposes its will in the run game.

“I’ve got to figure out what it is,” Day said. “Is it the personnel, the scheme, or the coaching of it?”

Special teams are also a concern. The botched snap by John Ferlmann on the first punt – no, it wasn’t a designed fake – was a fluke.

But the kicking game hasn’t been a strength all year. On Saturday, Ohio State allowed a 26-yard punt return and for good measure had an illegal formation penalty on the play. Special teams have long been a Buckeye strength because their superior athleticism tends to show up in that phase. It doesn’t happen much these days.

After the game, Day spoke as if he knew the Buckeyes had dodged a bullet. Maryland (5-1) has legitimate talent, starting with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. But the Terrapins self-destructed at key moments when they could have really seized control.

That's one of the biggest differences between the teams.

“One of the things that you're starting to see about this team is we don't panic,” Day said. “If it's not going quite right, we're going to keep pushing forward. Maybe in the past, if things weren't going well in the first half, if the scoreboard wasn't turning over every couple of drives, everybody would start getting panicky.

“I think these guys have some poise. They’ve played some games and we’re counting on that experience to pay off here in October and November.”

It helps to have a defense playing the way it is under second-year coordinator Jim Knowles. Tagovailoa, the Big Ten’s passing leader, threw for only 196 yards and completed only 21 of his 41 passes.

Safety Josh Proctor made a game-turning pick-six in the second quarter when Ohio State trailed 10-0. Fellow safety Lathan Ransom made a leaping interception to set up the Buckeyes’ go-ahead field goal in the third quarter.

The Buckeyes sacked the elusive Tagovailoa twice and pressured him often. They held the Terrapins to only 3 yards per rush.

“I think the defense did some great things in this game,” Day said. “Jim and the staff did a really good job with the game plan. They were a step ahead in terms of the defenses that we were in. He did a great job of getting them into the right calls.”

In recent years, Ohio State’s offense has mostly carried the defense. This year’s offense has one transcendent star, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught eight passes for 163 yards and a score despite a sprained ankle. The rest of the offense is still mostly finding its way.

“With our defense playing like this, it makes you almost mad at yourself because you can’t help them out more because they’re playing so hard,” tight end Cade Stover said. “They’re playing awesome. They’ve got a good scheme, are playing hard and stopping the run. They’re doing exactly what we want them to do. We’ve just got to help them a little bit more.”

After this week’s game in West Lafayette, the Buckeyes have their showdown against undefeated Penn State in Columbus.

“This is an exciting team to be around,” Day said. “I think the most exciting part is we haven't even reached where we can be.”

For that to happen, the flaws that had Maryland within reach of an upset for most of Saturday will have to be addressed. They got away with it against the Terrapins. They probably won't against the Nittany Lions − or against the team they'll meet on the final Saturday of November.

