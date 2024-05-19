Analysis: Brighton 0-2 Man Utd

[Reuters]

It's been a rollercoaster weekend for Brighton.

Just 24 hours before their final game of the season, it was announced manager Roberto De Zerbi would be leaving the club.

Despite the short-notice of his surprise departure, Brighton fans came out in force with banners and chants to thank the man who gave them their best-ever top-flight finish and gifted them European football for the first time.

And it looked like the players, too, would give De Zerbi, along with departing teammate Adam Lallana, the perfect send off.

Adam Webster came agonisingly close with two headers, Joao Pedro should have fired home from close range, and Valentin Barco had the better of Aaron Wan Bissaka all afternoon.

However, the lack of a clinical goalscorer has been the story of Brighton's season and eventually Manchester United found a way through.

It was only a slight dampener on De Zerbi's leaving party, though, as the performance showed Brighton have a talented squad to carry them through a managerial change.

One thing is certain - whoever steps in to replace De Zerbi has very big shoes to fill.