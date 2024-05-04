Analysis: Brentford 0-0 Fulham

Raul Jimenez has scored five goals in the Premier League this season [Getty Images]

This was a goalless draw which will not live long in the memory for Fulham fans and will surely end up last on Match Of The Day.

One person who will not want to watch those highlights is striker Raul Jimenez, who missed the best chance of the game against Brentford.

Adama Traore picked out the Mexican striker with a low cross but despite having time and space in an abundance he managed to screw his shot wide.

Jimenez wanted the ground to swallow him up immediately afterwards as he clasped his hands to cover his face.

The 32-year-old, who suffered a horrendous head injury while at Wolves in November 2020 which kept him out for nine months, always felt like a bit of bargain punt by Fulham.

Marco Silva is under no illusions about the need to sign a proven striker in the summer.

Jimenez is one year into a two-year deal (with the option of a third year) but with a need to manage the wage bill he might end up being shown the exit door this summer after a modest return in front of goal.