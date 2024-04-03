Analysis: Brentford 0-0 Brighton

[Getty Images]

Emma Smith, BBC Sport

This week has been one of small steps for Brentford. Small steps which they are taking, gradually, away from the relegation zone.

After the excellent showing against Manchester United which deserved more than a point, here Thomas Frank would have been more than happy.

They kept a clean sheet for the first time in eight league games, holding at arm's length a Brighton side who had 24 shots without ever being truly threatening.

With the teams below them largely in such indifferent form, the slow accrual of point after point may be enough to keep Brentford out of trouble.

This winless run has been Brentford's longest in a single campaign since 2007, when the Bees were down in League One.

But with the solidity to grind out results and greater problems for those beneath them, there should not be cause for panic or despair - not yet, anyway.