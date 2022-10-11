Analysis: Breaking down Alabama’s defensive personnel against Josh Heupel’s scheme

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

The matchup will be Josh Heupel’s second against the Crimson Tide as Tennessee’s head coach.

Heupel served as UCF’s head coach from 2018-20 before being in the same capacity with the Vols.

Anthony Tucker served as running backs coach (2018-20) under Heupel at UCF. Tucker also served as passing game coordinator (2019) and co-offensive coordinator (2020) under Heupel with the Knights.

Tucker serves as Utah State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022. Alabama defeated Utah State, 55-0, in Week 1 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Following Alabama’s win against Utah State, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban discussed playing the Aggies and the challenges they present. Utah State runs offensive uptempo, wide splits and is attacking like Heupel.

“I was really pleased with the way the players approached this game,” Saban said. “I thought we had good energy. I thought we had good intensity. We had good preparation throughout the week. They’re sort of challenging with some of the things that they do.

“No disrespect to Utah State, their players played hard, they have a good team. We’re going to play teams that are much more physical, aggressive and talented than what they are, so we are going to have to do things correctly and it is going to be important for guys to understand that.”

Ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama game, Vols Wire provides analysis of the Crimson Tide’s defensive personnel and how they played against Utah State, and how they could perform against bigger, more athletic players and a scheme similar to Heupel, like Saban was alluding to.

DeMarcco Hellams

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

DeMarcco Hellams communicates well in getting player personnel adjusted. He also works hand-in-hand, helping Eli Ricks with verticals.

Brian Branch

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Brian Branch covers well on slot rubs and can face issues with slot comebacks and curls. Branch can also face issues with outside rubs to the boundary side.

Eli Ricks

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Ricks can face issues covering outside splits and mid-range digs.

Will Anderson Jr.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson Jr. can be a game-changer anywhere, but can present additional problems when lined up boundary side and against running backs in shotgun to the left of the quarterback.

Henry To'oTo'o

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Henry To’oTo’o covers a lot of underneath passing movement. Josh Heupel and Tennessee do not showcase underneath passing. How will To’oTo’o translate in being asked to cover mid-range slants, rubs and being asked to defend the Vols’ uptempo running game and passing game in the flats?

Terrion Arnold

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Terrion Arnold can face issues covering the X-receiver on verticals and posts in press-coverage. Arnold and Branch will need to be observant with outside rubs to the boundary side.

Jordan Battle

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Jordan Battle plays smart, has good instinct of where the ball is going and is athletic to get to the ball anywhere on the field.

Dallas Turner

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Dallas Turner is long on the edge opposite of Will Anderson Jr. Turner keeping up with Tennessee’s uptempo will be key.

Malachi Moore

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Malachi Moore has the ability to play multiple positions in the secondary and communicates well with cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Kool-Aid McKinstry

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Kool-Aid McKinstry has the ability to play good press coverage against the X-receiver on the field side. If Tennessee can use its uptempo and get the ball out quick against pressure, one-on-one vertical shots and posts could be possible to produce without safety help.

Jaylen Moody and Byron Young

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Jaylen Moody and Byron Young can play interchangeable based on down and distance, situational football. If Tennessee does not substitute in various situations, Alabama will not be able to substitute Moody and Young for various defensive fronts.

Note: Injury information on Jaylen Moody

Justin Eboigbe

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Justin Eboigbe has the ability to bull-rush on the defensive line and present challenges against the inside running game.

Note: Injury information on Justin Eboigbe

