ANALYSIS: A breakdown on Big Sky's 7 ranked teams

Sep. 28—The Big Sky is making some noise on the gridiron with seven clubs representing the conference in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision Top 25 poll.

Of those seven teams, two make up the top 5 and four are in the top 15.

Here's a breakdown of the seven ranked teams following one week of conference play:

No. 3 Montana State (3-1, 1-0)

The Bobcats came into the season as the consensus preseason favorites among coaches and the media, and so far they've delivered.

Montana State's one blemish was a 20-16 loss to No. 1 South Dakota State in Week 2 at the DakotaDome.

In the Bobcats' three victories, they've won by an average of 40 points per game. And they're coming off a 40-0 victory over No. 13 Weber State in their conference opener.

Montana State has also tallied more than 1,200 rushing yards this season, which ranks No. 1 in the FCS. And it's been done by committee, with six players having 100 or more rushing yards.

SPIN: Montana State has only been tested once this season, and it should be able to cruise the next two weeks at home against Portland State (2-2, 1-0) and Cal Poly (2-2, 0-1).

The Bobcats will then have two back-to-back slugfests on the road to end the month of October against No. 7 Sacramento State and No. 4 Idaho.

No. 4 Idaho (3-1, 1-0)

The Vandals are coming off a 36-27 victory over Sacramento State, which snapped the Hornets' 22-game regular-season win streak.

Idaho's offense is firing on all cylinders under the leadership of sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy.

McCoy's 980 passing yards rank second in the Big Sky, while his 66.4% compilation percentage is the best in the conference.

The Baldwin Hills, Calif., native also has a ton of weapons at his disposal, whether that be All-American Hayden Hatten, preseason All-Big Sky selection Jermaine Jackson, junior Terez Traynor or graduate student TJ Ivy Jr.

The Vandals have also shown their ability to run the ball, giving sophomore running back Anthony Woods 24 carries in their win over Sac State.

SPIN: Idaho's offense can put up points with the big boys in the FCS. But can the Vandals limit their mistakes?

Idaho currently has a minus-4 turnover margin and has committed 25 penalties for 262 yards.

No. 8 Sacramento State (3-1, 0-1)

The Hornets shouldn't be anywhere near the panic button following their loss to the Vandals.

Sacramento State needs to find a way to get back to where it was when it earned a 30-23 win over Football Bowl Subdivision opponent Stanford.

In that game, junior quarterback Kaiden Bennett had time to complete his passes, going 22-of-33 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

He was also able to contribute as a runner, tallying 100 yards rushing.

SPIN: Sac State needs to go back to what works against Northern Arizona (1-3, 1-0) on Saturday and run the ball with authority.

Bennett should also have an opportunity to bounce back this week against the Lumberjacks' pass defense, which has allowed 288 yards per game.

No. 13 Weber State (2-2, 0-1)

There are probably two or three ranked Big Sky teams that are close to hitting the panic button and the Wildcats are one of them.

Weber State's two wins came against Division II Central Washington (35-10) and the Missouri Valley's Northern Iowa (34-17), who are 1-2.

In the Wildcats' two losses to the FBS' Utah and Montana State, they lost by a combined score of 71-7.

SPIN: Weber State has an opportunity to build some momentum over the next two weeks as they go against Northern Colorado (0-4, 0-1) and Northern Arizona. But it will have two challenges in the following weeks: at home against UC Davis and on the road against Eastern Washington.

The Wildcats will need to use these next two weeks to produce something offensively, as they rank last in yards per game (115.5) and offensive efficiency (93.1).

No. 18 Montana (3-1, 0-1)

The Grizzlies might be 3-1 overall, but things are not all gravy in Missoula.

Montana's three wins came against the Pioneer League's Butler (35-20), an at-the-time winless Utah Tech team (43-13) and Division II's Ferris State (17-10).

A one-possession win against a Division II team was the first sign that things might not go so well for the Griz. But a 28-14 loss to Northern Arizona, which had little to no expectations, was the biggest sign of things to come.

SPIN: There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding Montana right now. It plays Idaho State (1-3, 1-0) this week, which should be a bounce-back game. But if last week is anything to go by, expect the unexpected.

Montana's defense has proven to be the strength of the team four games in, recording a conference-high seven interceptions.

The Griz have struggled the most up front, allowing 13 sacks, the most in the conference.

No. 19 Eastern Washington (2-2, 1-0)

The Eagles are on the rise.

Eastern Washington was expected to be near the bottom of the Big Sky standings at the start of the year, but coach Aaron Best has his guys competing.

Sophomore quarterback Kekoa Visperas ranks 10th in the FCS in passing yards with 1,057 yards through four games.

The Eagles also had probably the hardest nonconference schedule in the Big Sky this season and came out of it looking pretty good. They fell 35-10 to No. 2 North Dakota State in Week 1 before pushing FBS opponent Fresno State to the limit in a 34-31 double overtime loss.

The Eagles would then take what they learned from those two games to earn a 40-29 win over No. 22 Southeastern Louisana last week.

SPIN: Eastern Washington ran its offense efficiently and got two turnovers on defense in its 27-24 win over UC Davis last Saturday. The Eagles will need a repeat performance of last week in order to beat No. 4 Idaho on Saturday at Roos Field.

No. 21 UC Davis (2-2, 0-1)

The Aggies have gotten off to a slow start this season.

Junior quarterback Miles Hastings was expected to be one of the conference's best passers this season, and so far, he's been underwhelming.

He's thrown for over 700 yards and has five interceptions. UC Davis' aggressive rushing attack has been just OK, ranking fifth in the Big Sky at 169.8 yards per game.

SPIN: The Aggies have a stretch of really three games that will be telling of their season's direction.

On Saturday, UC Davis will face Cal Poly, which has a dynamic quarterback in Sam Huard and could be in a position to pull off an upset. But if the Aggies escape, they'll have two big games back-to-back against Montana and Weber State that'll make or break their season.

